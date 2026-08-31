The Starlink Mini X kit comes with an extra router, but do you really need it?

You might think that you need the Router Mini to connect wirelessly to your Starlink dish, but that isn't the case. Starlink already has integrated Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. If you bring your phone or your laptop along, they should connect to your portable Starlink without any problems.

It's not a question of distance, either. The built-in Starlink router in the Mini is reportedly able to offer up to 1,200 square feet of coverage, with support for 128 different devices simultaneously. Those are very generous numbers for a portable Wi-Fi router of any spec, although in reality, your own mileage with Starlink will vary — especially if you're connecting with obstacles and interference in your path.

The Router Mini is a bit of an upgrade on the built-in Wi-Fi, though. It's Wi-Fi 6, rated for up to 1,300 square feet of coverage and up to 235 devices. That's a serious amount of connections for a portable setup. For someone traveling in an RV, that's almost certainly more than you'll need — but the extra speed might come in handy if your devices support Wi-Fi .

The Router Mini can join the integrated Wi-Fi in mesh mode, either wirelessly or over an Ethernet connection. While faster internal speeds are nice, it'll be the positioning that counts. You can place your Router Mini in a better location, giving you a stronger Wi-Fi signal for your devices, and ensuring you max out the Starlink internet connection's bandwidth. It won't magically improve the satellite connection, or give it twice the range, but you do get an extra access point for better internal connectivity.