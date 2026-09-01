Are expensive HDMI cables worth it?

The cleanest way to shop is by cable category, not version number. Under the HDMI Licensing Administrator's rules, version numbers aren't allowed by themselves in the labeling, packaging or promotion of cable products. The official categories are more useful: Premium High Speed HDMI cables are certified for up to 18Gbps, Ultra High Speed HDMI cables support up to 48Gbps and Ultra96 HDMI cables support up to 96Gbps.

You likely don't need the fastest one. If you're mainly streaming video, the 18Gbps supported by a Premium High Speed HDMI cable is already enough for most 4K streaming. Gaming can be more demanding, with 4K/120Hz falling within the capabilities of an Ultra High Speed HDMI cable connected to one of the best gaming TVs.

Ultra96 (or HDMI 2.2) is the newest cable category, but it's only useful in the rare case when your equipment needs more than 48Gbps. That extra bandwidth is aimed at particularly demanding video formats, including uncompressed 4K at 240Hz and 8K at 60Hz. Ultra96 devices may support maximum bandwidths of 64Gbps, 80Gbps or 96Gbps, with an Ultra96 cable required to reach those higher modes. If your setup tops out at 48Gbps, an Ultra High Speed HDMI cable already does the job.

Rather than choosing by price or brand alone, look for the official certification label on an HDMI cable's packaging. Every model and length sold as an Ultra High Speed or Ultra96 HDMI cable has to pass certification testing. The QR code on the label lets you verify details including its brand, model and length.