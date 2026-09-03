What Is The Best Waterproof Rating For Bluetooth Speakers?

The wireless nature of Bluetooth speakers makes them perfect for any on-the-go trip, whether that's an overnight stay or a beachside vacation. However, while you can take precautions to keep your speaker from getting wet, you can never be too sure. Whether you're on a trip near the sea, may experience a sudden spell of rain, or have a leaky water bottle, it's worth keeping an eye on how good the waterproofing is on any given speaker when shopping for a new one.

Bluetooth speakers have an Ingress Protection (IP) rating. An IP rating measures how resistant hardware is to dust and water, with the first number representing dust resistance (on a scale of 0 to 6) and the second number representing water resistance (on a scale of 0 to 9). For example, an IP rating of IP56 would translate to high dust resistance and protection from powerful jets of water.