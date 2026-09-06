Dual-band vs. tri-band routers: What's the difference between them?

Shopping for a new router can be exciting, especially if you're expecting to finally say goodbye to network buffering at the best part of your show. But as exciting as it can be, it can also be confusing, thanks to all the technical jargon splashed across router listings, including Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, 6GHz and tri-band or dual-band.

On one hand, there's the good ol' dual-band router with its familiar 2.4GHz and 5GHz setup. On the other hand, there's the newer tri-band router, which is supposed to be an upgrade over dual-band routers. And in truth, it is. They have more bandwidth to work with thanks to their extra network band, but being better doesn't mean it's worth it for everybody. As you probably guessed, tri-band routers feature three network bands compared to two on dual-band routers: one 2.4GHz band and two 5GHz bands. Newer Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 tri-band routers take things a notch higher, dropping that second 5GHz band in favor of an entirely new 6GHz one, making it a 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz configuration instead.