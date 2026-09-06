Claude can help manage your email inbox, but there are some risks involved

When you stop to think, it's incredible how far AI has come in the past four years. From repeatedly failing the "how many r's are in strawberry" test to being able to generate highly realistic films in minutes. And now, Claude is apparently good enough to fully manage your Gmail inbox, including sending, replying to and forwarding emails on your behalf without your approval.

In its rapid rise, the AI has seen more than its fair share of epic fails; just a short while ago, OpenClaw ignored instructions and deleted Meta Superintelligence Lab AI security and safety researcher Summer Yue's emails. Clearly, the tech is far from being fail-proof. So handing over something as important as your inbox to Claude obviously comes with its risks, especially now that it can take serious actions like writing and sending emails without your approval (if you allow it to).

Some of the most apparent risks include the possibility of the AI hallucinating false info into an email and sending it before you catch it, Claude misunderstanding a request and sending or forwarding something you never meant, or even more sinister, a hidden prompt in an incoming message hijacking it into acting on an attacker's instructions. And these risks aren't theoretical; they've actually happened. Thankfully, Claude can't permanently delete any email, but it can trash or archive them.