JBL just introduced a trio of Wi-Fi speakers for whole-home audio

JBL just announced the Cove series of Wi-Fi speakers, which focus on whole-home audio. This is a fairly big evolution for the company, as it primarily specializes in party speakers and Bluetooth devices.

The speakers can easily be paired together, for tunes in every room, via Wi-Fi and the JBL One app. The company promises seamless listening "throughout the house" with "no interruptions" and without having to ungroup any devices or reset anything. These Cove speakers also integrate with the JBL Bar Series MK2 soundbars. They can be added to the soundbars as rear speakers, for a simple home theater setup.

The series consists of three different speakers. The Cove M1 is a standard speaker that's "built for seamless everyday listening." It features three tweeters and one woofer, along with AI sound boost technology. It costs $230.

The Cove P1 is a portable and battery-powered speaker that can easily be moved throughout the home. The battery lasts for 14 hours per charge and the speaker offers Dolby Atmos integration. It costs $400.

Finally, there's the massive Cove X1. This is the most high-end of the bunch, with four tweeters and two woofers. It also integrates with Dolby Atmos for "room-filling audio." It costs $450.

All three of these speakers will be available in black and white, starting on September 13. This is something of a modular system, letting folks buy speakers as needed to add to the setup.