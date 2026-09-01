Samsung's new Galaxy Book 6 model is a budget-friendly $799 laptop

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy Book 6 lineup with a more accessible and affordable option. With prices starting at $799, the new model is likely meant to be a Windows competitor to the MacBook Neo. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 6 series at CES earlier this year and started selling the first three original models in the US back in March. The basic Book 6 released at the time cost at least $1,050. In June, the company expanded the lineup with a Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered model for $2,100.

The new Galaxy Book 6 is powered by an Intel Core 3 or Core 5 processor, depending on the configuration and the market. Its final price also depends on the storage you choose between the 256GB, the 512GB and the 1TB options, as well as on them RAM, which can be either 8GB or 16GB. The model has a 14-inch 1,920 x 1,200-pixel screen with an anti-glare finish and up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. If you need power quickly, the laptop has a 45W fast charging capability. It has two USB Type-C, one USB Type-A and an HDMI 1.4 port, along with a 3.5mm jack.

Like most newly released devices today, it comes with AI features, such as AI Select that lets users select content on the screen. There's also Note Assist, which summarizes notes and surfaces important information you can review later. Since this is a Galaxy device, you can quickly share and access files across your other Galaxy devices and use Galaxy Tab as your second display.

You can get the new Galaxy Book 6 in Gray and Violet Silver, the first one in the lineup with that color option, in select markets for now.