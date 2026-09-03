Hohem's Eyepic gimbal camera has a detachable camera

You might not have heard of Hohem, but you've likely seen its camera and smartphone gimbals in the wild, adding stabilization and object tracking to video capture. Its newest product is an entirely new proposition: a two-in-one gimbal camera with a removable camera unit you can wear on your person, whether around your neck, attached to a helmet, cap or more.

The camera can record up to 4K video at 60 FPS, with three-axis stabilization when attached to the gimbal. Rotating the 2.5-inch touchscreen switches between horizontal and vertical capture at full resolution, with no cropping. The company is framing it as a sharing-centric vlogging camera.

Hohem hasn't shared all the technical specs, but it'll come with a hat clip and lanyard, like similar hybrid cameras from DJI and Insta360. It also has magnetic connectors to attach to metal surfaces. It's also waterproof up to 32.8 feet underwater. You'll still be able to preview footage up to 33 feet away on the gimbal's touchscreen.

Hohem

The company is also launching two new smartphone gimbals. The iSteady V4 Ultra has a detachable touchscreen and native Apple DockKit tracking in the iPhone camera app. At the same time, the iSteady X4 offers native Apple DockKit tracking and an integrated touch-control panel. Hohem is also taking further steps into wireless audio with the Mic 2, which comes with one receiver and up to four transmitters for interviews, podcasts and work meeting recording. For now, the company isn't sharing pricing or launch dates.

Hohem joins RugOne, HoverAIR and others attempting to fuse related product categories into more versatile video cameras. Hohem says the Eyepic is "expected to reach the market" in early 2027. I'm intrigued, but will it offer video quality equal to an Osmo Pocket, or even an iPhone on a smartphone gimbal? Or will the camera unit's versatility make that less of an issue?