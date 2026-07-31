HoverAir's Versa is a pocket gimbal camera and drone mashup

With its subject-tracking X1-series drones, HoverAir is one of the few decent rivals to DJI's drones, espwcially since DJI gear may be subject to a ban in the US. Now, HoverAir has unveiled Versa, a very interesting product that marries a gimbal camera and drone that may be ideal for vloggers, travel creators and filmmakers doing both aerial and handheld video.

"Versa is the first 3-axis gimbal camera that can go from hand to hover in a matter of seconds. Whatever the setting or scene, Versa knows how to adapt. Finally, no shot is ever out of reach," the company wrote on its Instagram account. "By merging handheld stabilization with autonomous flight, HoverAir has engineered the ultimate, all-in-one creative companion."

In its handheld configuration, the Versa looks much like DJI's Osmo Pocket 4 or the Insta360 Luna, offering a stabilized three-axis camera, built in screen and controls including a record button and joystick. HoverAir is promising "superior dynamic range" and "incredible low-light footage" thanks to a new image processor. It will also handle AI framing and provide smooth video via the optically stabilized gimbal.

Now, imagine that camera flying. According to the video on HoverAir's site, you simply slide a back plate down on the gimbal camera and snap it into place on the top of the drone "carrier." Then, unfold the wings and it will fly off the palm of your hand. "No learning curve. No pilot skills. No controller. Just launch and go," the company wrote.

Like its other drones, the Versa will have an AI-powered "follow-me" mode that tracks your activities. It will also offer a photo mode called "3D Worlds" that executes a 360 degree flight pattern and reconstructs the photo in three dimensions. HoverAir said it will offer more than 10 intelligent flight modes as well for social media content, with no flying skills required.

HoverAir hasn't released other key details, like the camera's sensor size, video resolutions, lens specifications and the all-important price. The company has promised that more details are coming soon and said you can subscribe to get updates as they come.