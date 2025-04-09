The best drone for 2026

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Drones are no longer just niche toys for enthusiasts. Today's models are compact, increasingly affordable and capable of capturing sharp aerial photos and video with minimal effort. Whether you're curious about flying for the first time or looking to upgrade to a more advanced camera drone, the options available in 2026 are broader and more approachable than ever.

Entry-level drones now offer features like GPS-assisted flight, return-to-home safety systems and automated shooting modes that take much of the stress out of learning to fly. Step up to more advanced models and you'll find foldable designs that travel easily, longer flight times and stabilized 4K video that holds up well beyond social media clips.

We've tested a range of drones to identify the best options across different skill levels and budgets. Whether your priority is learning the basics, capturing polished aerial footage or packing light for travel, these picks highlight the drones that offer the best balance of performance, reliability and ease of use.

Best drones for 2026

Steve Dent for Engadget 92 100 Expert Score Best drone overall DJI Mini 4 Pro $759 Type: Mini camera drone | Flight time: Up to 34 minutes | Camera resolution: 48 MP | Video resolution: 4K at up to 100 fps | Weight: Under 249 grams Read our full DJI Mini 4 Pro review DJI's Mini 4 Pro can do it all at a very reasonable price. It has an excellent onboard camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, 24mm f/1.7 lens, support for 4K 100 fps video with D-LogM, HLG and HDR capture and up to 48MP still photography. Endurance is around 45 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Plus battery and it can fly up to 12.4 miles away in unobstructed terrain, all while transmitting a 1080p 60 fps signal to your controller. It has multiple subject tracking modes so it's ideal for vlogging, and obstacle detection sensors on all sides help keep it out of danger. On top of that, it weighs less than 249 grams so it's exempt from licensing requirements in most regions. Best of all, and I can't say this enough, it's priced reasonably and even the basic kit comes with an RC-N2 smartphone controller. Pros Maneuverable

Maneuverable Improved obstacle avoidance

Improved obstacle avoidance New ActiveTrack 360 feature is great

New ActiveTrack 360 feature is great Solid image quality Cons Still far from crashproof

Still far from crashproof A bit expensive

A bit expensive Not the best for night scenes See at DJI

Autel Robotics Best drone overall – runner up Autel Robotics Evo Lite+ Type: Camera drone | Flight time: Up to 40 minutes | Camera resolution: 20 MP | Video resolution: 6K at 30 fps | Weight: 835 grams If you prefer to not buy DJI drones due to the (very reasonable) risk that they may soon disappear from the US market, I'd recommend Autel. That company is based in China as well but some of its drones are made in the US and it isn't on any sanctions lists. Autel's Robotics Evo Lite+ has similar autonomous and obstacle detection features to the DJI Air 3S, while adding higher resolution 6K video and a 1-inch sensor, though it lacks a secondary camera. Battery life is a very solid 40 minutes and it has a maximum range of 7.5 miles with no obstacles. Pros Good autonomous and obstacle detection features

Good autonomous and obstacle detection features Supports 6K video

Supports 6K video Solid battery life Cons No secondary camera See at Amazon

Steve Dent for Engadget 94 100 Expert Score Best budget drone DJI Neo 2 $250 Type: Mini selfie drone | Flight time: Up to 18 minutes | Camera resolution: 12 MP | Video resolution: Up to 4K at 60 fps | Weight: 160 grams Read our full DJI Neo 2 review DJI's Neo 2 has a host of improvements over the original Neo that make it the best personal drone on the market. On top of being tough and safe thanks to the rugged design and prop guards, it now protects itself from crashes thanks to the new LiDAR and omnidirectional sensors. That, along with the boosted speed, makes it much better as a follow-me drone for activities like vlogging, hiking, skiing and biking. You can still pilot the Neo 2 from a smartphone or launch it off your hand, but it now also supports gesture controls to steer it around or land it on your palm. And a fun new QuickShot feature for social media is the "Hitchcock zoom" that's ideal for horror movie shots. Other key improvements include longer battery life, a storage boost to 49GB and, thankfully, much quieter operation than the banshee-like Neo. Pros Quieter

Quieter LiDAR obstacle detection

LiDAR obstacle detection Fast for a small drone

Fast for a small drone Improved battery life

Improved battery life Impressive gesture controls Cons No 10-bit LogM video

No 10-bit LogM video Noise carries

Noise carries Subpar low light performance See at DJI

Steve Dent for Engadget 82 100 Expert Score Best drone under $500 DJI Flip Type: Mini camera drone | Flight time: Up to 31 minutes | Camera resolution: 48 MP | Video resolution: 4K at up to 100 fps | Weight: 249 grams Read our full DJI Flip review DJI's $439 Flip has a clever, user-friendly design, with all four propellers folding down and stacking below the body like some kind of Star Wars spacecraft. This helps protect the propellers to limit damage or injury in case of a collision. That people-safe design lets creators take high-quality 4K 60p video indoors (with D-LogM, HLG and HDR), even with dim lighting, thanks to the relatively large 1/1.3-inch sensor. Though the light weight allows you to fly it without a permit, the large surface and slowish speeds means it's not ideal outdoors in windy conditions. And though the Flip offers sophisticated subject tracking modes, it has limited obstacle detection when that function is enabled. Still, it's a powerful drone with up to a 10-mile range that offers a lot of functionality for the price. Pros Sharp and smooth 4K video

Sharp and smooth 4K video People-safe design

People-safe design Excellent battery life

Excellent battery life No license needed Cons Obstacle detection is very limited

Obstacle detection is very limited Bulkier than the competition

Bulkier than the competition Not great in wind See at Amazon

HoverAir Best subject-tracking drone HoverAir X1 Pro Max $700 Type: Mini selfie drone | Flight time: Up to 16 minutes | Camera resolution: 48 MP | Video resolution: 8K at 30 fps | Weight: 192.5 grams Like the Flip, the $699 HoverAir X1 ProMax offers features like a folding, people-safe design, and a 1/1.3-inch sensor. However, unlike DJI's model, the HoverAir X1 ProMax can dodge obstacles while tracking people, making it superior for that purpose. It's also a touch faster with a maximum tracking speed of up to 26 mph and offers up to 8K 30 fps video, along with 4K 120 fps slo-mo footage. The main drawback, as mentioned, is the short 1km max range (with the optional beacon controller) and limited 16-minute battery life. Pros Folding design

Folding design Good people tracking with obstacle avoidance

Good people tracking with obstacle avoidance Max tracking speed of 26 mph

Max tracking speed of 26 mph Support for 8K 30 fps video Cons Short battery life See at B&H Photo

DJI Best cinema drone DJI Mavic 3 Pro Type: Professional camera drone | Flight time: Up to 43 minutes | Camera resolution: 20 MP (main), additional telephoto lenses | Video resolution: Up to 5.1K at 50 fps | Weight: 958 grams Read our full DJI Mavic 3 Pro hands-on DJI's Mavic 3 Pro is the best cinema drone if budget is no object, thanks to the Hasselblad Four Thirds primary camera with full D-Log capture (up to 4K 120 fps) that allows for excellent picture quality in most conditions. It also carries both 3x and 7x telephoto cameras that work well not just for creative content capture, but also things like wildlife spotting and search and rescue. Battery life is excellent at 43 minutes and range is a respectable 9.3 miles. Naturally, it has all of DJI's ActiveTrack subject tracking features and is covered with obstacle detection sensors on all sides. Pros Support for 4K 120 fps video

Support for 4K 120 fps video Good subject tracking and obstacle detection

Good subject tracking and obstacle detection Good battery life Cons Expensive See at Amazon

Steve Dent for Engadget 92 100 Expert Score Best budget cinema drone DJI Air 3S $1,099 Type: Camera drone | Flight time: Up to 45 minutes | Camera resolution: 50 MP (wide-angle), 48 MP (telephoto) | Video resolution: 4K at up to 120 fps | Weight: Not specified Read our full DJI Air 3S review The DJI Air 3S has a unique dual-camera setup that allows you to capture many types of shots. The 50-megapixel, 1-inch sensor wide camera with a 24mm f/1.8 lens supports 4K recording up to 120 fps and 1080p at 240 fps, along with D-LogM to improve dynamic range. The secondary 70mm (3x) zoom camera has a still-decent 1.3-inch sensor, and supports the same video specs and color modes as the primary. Battery life is ample at 45 minutes and the Air 3S can sense obstacles in all directions. The addition of a forward-facing LiDAR sensor aids detection in low light, making the ActiveTrack subject-tracking feature more versatile. With its high speeds up to 45 mph, the Air 3S can be used in windy conditions and can range as far as 12.5 miles away. It has 45 GB of internal storage as well, on top of a microSD slot. The basic kit is reasonably priced, but I'd recommend paying a bit more to get it in the Fly More kit with extra batteries. Pros Excellent image quality

Excellent image quality LiDAR improves obstacle detection at night

LiDAR improves obstacle detection at night ActiveTrack 360 produces cinematic tracking shots

ActiveTrack 360 produces cinematic tracking shots Long battery life

Long battery life Now has 42GB internal storage Cons Sometimes fails to detect small obstacles See at DJI

Nathanael Charpentier for Engadget 94 100 Expert Score Best FPV drone DJI Avata 2 review Type: FPV racing drone | Flight time: Up to 23 minutes | Camera resolution: Not specified | Video resolution: 4K at up to 100 fps | Weight: 410 grams Read our full DJI Avata 2 review The Avata 2 is known for being DJI's main FPV drone, and yes, it can get as fast as 60 mph and its acrobatic abilities allow you to create exciting first-person footage. It's more than just that, though. The 1/1.3-inch sensor camera can shoot high-quality 4K footage at up to 100 fps in D-LogM and HDR modes, matching the quality you get with the Mini 4 Pro. The protected propellers make it highly resistant to crashes and allow you to use the Avata 2 indoors or around people. It lacks obstacle detection sensors though, instead relying on its tough design and prop guards to survive crashes. Since battery life is only about 20 minutes, it's best to buy the Avata 2 in the Fly More combo which includes an updated headset, three batteries and the latest RC Motion 3 controller. Pros Improved video quality

Improved video quality Better maneuverability

Better maneuverability Cheaper

Cheaper Longer battery life Cons Goggles 3 may lack comfort for some See at Amazon

What to look for in a drone

Camera features

For this guide, we're looking only at drones that are basically flying cameras, so you want the best video and photo features possible. Bigger devices like DJI's Mavic 3 Pro or Air 3S carry relatively large sensors, offering superior camera quality for nighttime cityscapes or other low-light scenes. Smaller models like the Mini 4 Pro and HoverAir X1 Max use smaller camera sensors, so they aren't as good in dim light.

Field of view and minimum aperture are also important, with most drones typically having a wide-angle focal length, though a few others like the HoverAir X1 Max carry an ultrawide lens. Some models have multiple cameras including a wide and a zoom. As for aperture, lower numbers are better and allow for shooting in dim light. Most DJI models are solid in this regard, while the HoverAir models don't perform as well.

Video resolution and slow-mo are also essential camera capabilities. Most drones these days can shoot at 4K with a frame rate of at least 30 fps, though some offer 6K or even 8K at up to 30 fps. Higher-end models can shoot 4K at up to 120 fps, allowing you to slow down the action dramatically to create a cinematic look.

Other noteworthy features include log or HDR video that supports higher dynamic range, particularly in bright and sunny conditions. Finally, the camera's gimbal and stabilization are important factors to keep your footage looking as smooth as possible. Some drones have gimbals that can rotate the camera 90 degrees to give social media creators the maximum resolution for vertical formats.

Drone features: Speed, range, safety, battery life and obstacle detection

By and large, there are two types of camera drones to consider. The first are standard drones (usually with open propellers but not always) designed to fly outside and take scenic shots. Often there's nothing to stop the props from striking skin or objects, so they can't really be used indoors or around people. Some models like the DJI Neo and Flip have prop guards that better protect bystanders and property, as well as the drone itself.

Then there's first-person-view (FPV) camera drones, which often have propeller guards and are meant to be used both indoors or outside to capture exciting footage. Standard models don't need to go particularly fast as they're mainly used to shoot fun videos for social media, but FPV drones need to move at high speeds to create excitement. Because of that speed, they're also better in breezy conditions thanks to stronger wind resistance, and they can fight gusts and return home more quickly. Acrobatic abilities (often promoted by the manufacturer in ads or packaging) are also important for FPV drones, as it allows the user to perform tricks and zip around obstacles.

Battery life is another important factor. The best drones boast a battery endurance of up to 45 minutes, while FPV drones like the Avata 2 can only fly for about half that time as they tend to be heavier and carry smaller batteries to reduce weight. As a general rule, a single battery isn't enough for any serious shooting so you'd do well to buy your drone in a kit with a few batteries and a charger.

As for range, DJI tends to dominate in this area, with its latest models able to maintain a video signal at a distance up to 20km (12.4 miles). HoverAir's models are weaker with the top-end X1 Max model limited to just 1km (0.6 miles) when using the optional beacon system. DJI also offers multiple ways to control its drones including headsets, joystick-type controllers, motion detection controllers and smartphones.

The best drones have sensors to detect obstacles in all directions. Others are limited to only avoiding obstructions coming at them from the front and some only rely on the main camera to prevent crashes. Finally, if you want to have your drone follow you around automatically, you'll need it to be able to track you around when you're vlogging, riding a bike or skiing, while also avoiding obstacles. Smooth takeoff and return-to-home features are especially valuable here for both beginners and experienced drone pilots as well.

Best drone FAQs

What are the rules for owning a drone?

Anyone can buy any drone, but once purchased, all drones between 250g and 25 kg must be registered with the FAA and marked with the FAA registration number. Recreational pilots with drones over 249g must pass the recreational UAS safety "TRUST" exam and carry proof of TRUST completion when flying a drone. Commercial pilots must obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate from the FAA. You must be aware of and avoid any areas with airspace restrictions, particularly around airports.

Are drones safe to fly in the city?

In general, it is not legal to fly a drone within city limits over populations, as a crash from a high altitude could injure or kill someone. However, they can be flown over adjacent, non-populated areas in many cases. Here is a guide to where: https://uavcoach.com/where-to-fly-drone/

What is the average flight time of a drone?

Most drones can fly for around 20-30 minutes, though some advanced models like DJI's Mavic 4 can fly up to 40 minutes or more.