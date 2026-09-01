Waymo robotaxi rides are now open to the public in Denver, San Diego and Tampa

Waymo is now offering robotaxi rides to the public in three more cities. Starting today, its service is available in Denver, San Diego and Tampa, Florida. The company says tens of thousands of people in each city have signed up. It will gradually open up access to them before everyone else.

Moving into these latest locations means Waymo is now running robotaxis in 14 cities in the US, with more to follow. The company is also planning an international expansion, including in Tokyo and Munich.

London is on the docket as well. However, it was reported last week that Waymo (as well as the Uber-backed Wayve and Lyft partner Baidu) is unlikely to meet its goal of offering fully autonomous rides to the public in the city this year due to technical and/or regulatory delays.