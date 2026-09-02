Acer's new monitors include a 24-inch, 1,000Hz screen for esports sickos

Acer is introducing eight new monitors at IFA 2026, including its first 1080p monitor with a 1,000Hz refresh rate. The company's updates to its Predator, Acer Nitro and Acer ProDesigner monitors continue the company's focus on OLED panels, Mini LED backlighting and the ability to switch between multiple different refresh rates and resolutions depending on your needs.

While Acer technically introduced the 1,000Hz Predator XB273U F6 at CES earlier this year, that monitor was limited to a 720p resolution at its max refresh rate. The 24-inch Predator XB253Q U1 bumps things up to 1080p, while also supporting Acer's Visual Response Boost Pro tech, which the company claims reduces motion blur and ghosting during fast-paced games. The monitor also includes a "Circular Polarizer" to reduce glare and eye strain and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync to prevent screen tearing.

Acer

The Acer Nitro XZ340CKR P is another standout. The curved 34-inch monitor shares similarities to the Acer Nitro XV345CKR P the company announced in May in terms of offering a 5,120 x 2,160 resolution at 180Hz and a max of 360Hz at WFHD resolution, but doesn't include Mini LED backlighting. That makes the monitor still large and capable of displaying demanding games, but also cheaper than Acer's earlier $900 curved screen.

The rest of Acer's Predator lineup includes the Predator XB273K V7, a 27-inch display with a max refresh rate of 500Hz, and the Predator X32 V3, a 31.5-inch display with a QD-OLED Penta Tandem panel, 180Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync. For the rest of the more affordable Nitro line, the company also has the new 27-inch Acer Nitro XV275X P, which features Mini LED backlighting, a 5K resolution and up to a 330Hz refresh rate at QHD resolution; the 27-inch Acer Nitro XV275U Z2, which can switch between 275Hz, 360Hz and 520Hz refresh rates; and the Acer Nitro XV270U Z3, a 27-inch display that also supports three different refresh rates and has HDR10 certification. Wrapping up the collection of new monitors is the Acer ProDesigner PE270X P, a 5K, 27-inch display with Mini LED backlighting, a dynamic refresh rate and USB-C port with 90W power delivery.

Acer says the Predator XB253Q U1 will go on sale in Q1 2027 for $1,099, while the Acer Nitro XZ340CKR P goes on sale in Q4 2026 for $1,199. The rest of the monitors break down as follows: