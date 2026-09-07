What's the difference between Sony WF-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5 earbuds?

Although the full retail price of both the WF-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5 is $330, there's currently a $50 difference between the two. The M6 is the pricier of the duo at $298 on Amazon while the M5 sits at $248. The key differences between the models will likely be enough to help you determine if the extra cost is worth it for the most up-to-date option.

The first and most obvious difference between the WF-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5 are the designs. While the M5 takes some clear design cues from its predecessor, Sony opted for a completely new look for the M6. The current flagship earbuds have a smaller silhouette and pill-shaped housing. I will always applaud an audio company for making earbuds smaller without overly sacrificing performance, but the ear tips are a problem yet again on the M6.

Let me back up a bit. Sony debuted new foam ear tips on the WF-1000XM4 and they were... not great. I actually dug up the older silicone tips from the M3 to make the M4 fit better during my review. The company fixed things with the WF-1000XM5, but I'd argue it regressed again on the M6. Fit is an extremely important factor for wireless earbud performance, and the fact that I could never get Sony's in-app fit test to verify the seal in my left ear impacted the effectiveness of the active noise cancellation (ANC). So, if ANC is your top priority, the edge goes to the M5 if you also encounter fit issues with the M6.

In terms of sound quality, the advantage lies with the WF-1000XM6. This model has Sony's newest audio chip, the QN3e, which the company says delivers "cleaner, richer audio." I found that to be true during my review, especially when you apply the company's DSEE Extreme upscaling, which is available on both models. If you plan to use the earbuds for calls, the pendulum swings back to the M5. While both versions offer a set of beamforming microphones and bone conduction technology for enhanced voice pickup, I found the WF-10000XM5 does a better job suppressing background noise without making me sound overly processed.

There's no deciding factor when it comes to battery life. Both the M6 and M5 offer eight hours of listening time on a charge (ANC on), and both models give you up to 24 hours of use with the charging case included (also with ANC on).

When it comes to overall features, you'll get most of what the WF-1000XM6 offers on the WF-1000XM5, but there are some tools that are only available on the most recent model. Those include power management features like the Auto Power Save mode and a Battery Care tool. There's also a 10-band EQ, automatic ambient sound tool, background music mode and support for both Bluetooth 5.4 and LE Audio.

On both models, you can expect to use voice commands for hands-free operation, head gestures for accepting and rejecting calls, Adaptive Sound Control for location- and activity-based audio adjustments, Speak-to-Chat automatic pausing when you talk and there's quick access to various streaming services. Basic conveniences like multipoint Bluetooth, wireless charging and IPX4 water resistance are also available on both sets of earbuds.