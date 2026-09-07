How to change Siri's voice

Apple is still playing a cautious catch-up game with Google and Samsung in deploying agentic AI features and AI assistant capabilities. But the company is looking to change that with the upcoming release of iOS 27 and a complete overhaul of Siri. But if you want to change Siri's voice or make a few additional tweaks to the iOS mascot, you don't have to wait for the new update to roll out in mid-September.

On current versions of iOS and iPadOS, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Voice. Select one of the available options, listen to the playback, and decide whether it's the right option for you. You may have to wait a moment as the new accent or voice downloads, but it doesn't take long. Just make sure you stay connected to WiFi or your carrier network until it's complete.

You can also change how Siri responds by going to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Talk & Type to Siri or Siri Responses, depending on your software version. From here, you can choose whether Siri speaks out loud, responds quietly or responds with on-screen text only. However, if you jumped on the iOS 27 bandwagon a little early with the iOS 27 beta, you may have a few more Siri-related options to toy with.