How to disconnect CarPlay so it will stop auto-connecting to your phone

Apple's CarPlay has become one of the favorite features of iPhone owners who happen to own a car that supports it. Using an interface that's an extension of iOS is certainly more appealing than relying on infotainment systems from car manufacturers, which can sometimes be ugly and not very intuitive.

Once you pair your iPhone with CarPlay, it'll usually remember your device and reconnect automatically the next time you get in your car — unless there's a weird bug. But what if you don't want to use it on every trip, or you just want to save some battery on your iPhone? CarPlay will still be there waiting.

If Apple's CarPlay has been bothering you or you just fancy a break from it, there are a few ways to prevent it from automatically connecting in your car.