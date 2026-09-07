When is it no longer worth repairing your phone and buying a new one instead

Dropped your phone by accident in this economy? The AI boom raising memory prices across consumer tech can make you consider some worrying financial decisions. Many flagship devices have long crossed the $1,000 threshold, and repairs can range from under $100 to a few hundred dollars, depending on your phone and the severity of the damage.

While the math may incentivize repairs, the temptation to tap into the latest technology can be hard to ignore. It might be the perfect time to switch to a phone that takes clearer photos, lasts longer and brings new features to the table. The Pixel 11's custom Camera Looks presets and the iPhone 17 lineup's Dual Capture video recording are exclusive to brand-new gear. Read on to figure out if a phone unboxing is in the cards or if you're better off repairing your existing device.