Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 review: A significant upgrade at the same price

The most obvious change on the Momentum True Wireless 5 is the overall design. The earbuds are noticeably smaller and more ergonomic, and there's a compact new case to match. This model is a lot more comfortable than the previous version as the reduced size and new shape helps the buds sit more securely in my ears. Even after wearing them for several hours at a time, I was never in any discomfort.

Sennheiser extended the battery life on the MTW5 by five hours, so you can now expect to wear them for up to 12 hours with ANC enabled (40 hours total with the case). In addition to a battery health feature that debuted on the MTW4, the company made all the batteries on this fifth-generation model user replaceable. You'll be able to swap out the batteries on the earbuds and the charging case should the need arise, plus there's a tool in the box for prying open the buds when you need to. Sennheiser will sell the replacement batteries on its website, and while final pricing hasn't been decided, the company told me you can expect to pay around $30-$40 for them.

The company brought a few upgrades to sound quality as well. There's now an expanded 8-band EQ and updated Sound Personalization, the latter of which tailors the sound profile to your preferences. Native Dolby Atmos support is onboard this time around, including support for head tracking. Both are disabled by default, but can be enabled individually. If you're like me and don't care much for head tracking on earbuds, it should be a relief that you can still get Atmos sound without it.

Sennheiser says it "enhanced" its adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), but declined to share specifics. On paper, calls should be improved since the company added two more microphones and a bone conduction sensor plus there's some AI working to extract your voice and minimize background noise (more on all of that in a bit).