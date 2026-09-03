Anker charging gadgets at IFA 2026: Combo chargers, a power bank and more
Nearly every charger has a display and several can power multiple devices at once.
Anker already added visual interfaces to several new chargers at CES 2026, and besides bringing its brands under the Anker umbrella, the company is going hard on screens again at IFA. Across portable power banks, laptop chargers, charging stands and more, Anker is offering new and frequently compact charging solutions, nearly all of which feature screens.
Anker Nano Universal Charger
Like Anker's other "Nano" chargers, the Anker Nano Universal Charger is small in comparison to the average wall wart, while still operating in over 200 regions and countries. The charger includes built-in US, UK and EU plugs, a circular display for monitoring things like temperature and voltage, and a design that lets it sit flush against the wall for a more secure fit. Anker says it's able to charge four devices at once through its three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The Anker Nano Universal Charger can also offer 100W charging for a laptop if it's the only thing charging over USB-C.
Anker hasn't shared the cost of the charger or when it will be available.
Anker Nano Charging Station
Anker's new Nano Charging Station is slim enough to fit into a pocket and notably doesn't include a screen. The charger features a foldable plug with a flat cable that makes it less cumbersome than some other chargers and it can charge six devices at once, over four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. Anker specifically says it can charge two 13-inch MacBook Airs and an iPhone 17 Pro to 50 percent battery in just 30 minutes.
Anker hasn't shared the charging station's price or when it will be available.
Anker Desktop USB-C Hub
If you need a way to connect your laptop to a monitor without losing access to ports, the new Anker Desktop USB-C Hub could be a good solution. The hub has an ethernet port, three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort port, and slots for SD and TF cards. Anker says the hub can use a single display at up to a 4K resolution at a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2K resolution at a 240Hz refresh rate, or dual displays at up to 4K resolution at 120Hz and 2K resolution at 240Hz. The Anker Desktop USB-C Hub also features a built-in screen that can display charging power, data transfer rate, a slide show of photos or a Pomodoro timer.
Anker hasn't shared the USB-C hub's price or when it will be available.
Anker Laptop Charger Pro
Anker's big pitch for its new Laptop Charger Pro is that it can intelligently identify your laptop model and use a laptop-specific charger curve to slow down the degradation of your computer's battery. Naturally, the Anker Laptop Charger Pro also has a display for checking the charger's real-time power readout, temperature and safety status.
The Anker Laptop Charger Pro will be available in September 2026 for $60.
Anker MagGo Power Bank Pro 2
For diehard fans of Apple's MagSafe, Anker is also putting out an updated MagGo Power Bank. The Anker MagGo Power Bank Pro 2 features a built-in kickstand, a 10,000mAh battery capacity and a USB-C port if you want to charge something over a wired connection rather than Qi2. Anker says the power bank can charge an iPhone 17 Pro to 25 percent capacity in 10 minutes and 50 percent in 25 minutes.
The Anker MagGo Power Bank Pro 2 will be available on September 17 for $110.
Anker MagStand Charging Station
Anker's new MagStand Charging Station offers similar charging options in a stationary mount. The stand features a 25W magnetic wireless charging pad, a 60W retractable cable and a 30W USB-C port for anything else you might want to charge. Active cooling keeps your phone from overheating while it's charging, and Anker says its built-in display can display things like the time, weather and your current charging status.
Anker says the MagStand Charging Station will be available in the second half of 2026. The company hasn't shared how much it will cost.