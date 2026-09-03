Anker charging gadgets at IFA 2026: Combo chargers, a power bank and more

Like Anker's other "Nano" chargers, the Anker Nano Universal Charger is small in comparison to the average wall wart, while still operating in over 200 regions and countries. The charger includes built-in US, UK and EU plugs, a circular display for monitoring things like temperature and voltage, and a design that lets it sit flush against the wall for a more secure fit. Anker says it's able to charge four devices at once through its three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The Anker Nano Universal Charger can also offer 100W charging for a laptop if it's the only thing charging over USB-C.

Anker hasn't shared the cost of the charger or when it will be available.