Lenovo's latest expandable screen laptop concept feels like it's ready for the real world

Earlier this year, Lenovo showed off a gaming laptop concept with a screen that could stretch from 16 to 24 inches with the touch of a button. At IFA 2026, Lenovo is back with its Project Swan concept that feels like it's bringing expandable display tech tantalizingly close to retail.

This time around, instead of making a gaming machine, Lenovo opted to make a more traditional thin-and-light productivity notebook. At just 17.9mm thick and weighing 3.5 pounds, Project Swan doesn't suffer much from extra bulk or heft compared to typical 14-inch notebooks. However, just like the Legion Pro Rollable concept, at the touch of a button, its screen gets wider — from 14 to 17 inches.

Admittedly, that doesn't sound like a ton of extra space, but for frequent travelers or people without dual displays, any amount of added screen real estate can be a big bonus. Furthermore, when I went hands-on with one of Lenovo's demo units, Project Swan's super wide display makes side-by-side multitasking so much nicer. I was able to put a PDF on the left and have a word doc open on the right — just like I do when I'm working on my dual monitor desktop. Even though Lenovo's setup was a bit more cramped, I felt right at home.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

That said, the most impressive thing about Project Swan is just how normal it is. On top of being easy to carry around, it has a huge touchpad, a solid keyboard and all the normal built-in components like a webcam and decently powerful speakers. Sure, it only has two USB-C ports, but as this is a concept device, that's pretty forgivable. Plus, when its screen isn't extended, you can't even tell that there's a rollable panel hidden inside. Meanwhile, the only blemish on Project Swan's screen is a faint ripple where it extends. Unfortunately, Lenovo doesn't have concrete plans to sell it, but even so, it sure feels like the company is getting really close to making an expandable wide-screen laptop that you can actually buy.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

As the company that teases more concept devices than practically any other manufacturer on the planet, Lenovo wasn't content to simply show off just one far-out prototype at IFA. Alongside Project Swan, there's also the Project AeroBlade concept, which is looking to push the thinness and lightness of laptops to new dimensions. By leveraging a solid-state cooler instead of a traditional bladed fan, something called an AirJet from Frore Systems, Lenovo was able to create a notebook that measures just 10mm thick and weighs 1.8 pounds. For context, that's barely more than a millimeter thicker than a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (8.9mm), which is one of the thinnest foldable phones on sale today. And unlike some concept gadgets, this was a fully functioning laptop with a sleek magnesium-aluminum chassis, a vivid OLED display, multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 7.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

The AirJet works by vibrating a piezoelectric membrane to create greater airflow than a typical fan while also being more energy efficient. Lenovo claims other added benefits of the AirJet are that the solid-state cooler is not only quieter than traditional blades, it also sucks in less dust and is mechanically simpler, which should increase overall reliability. Sadly, this tech might still be a bit too expensive to find its way into regular retail devices today, but seeing it in a working concept device like this suggests that it won't be too long until we do.

So once again, while Lenovo isn't planning on putting either of these concepts into production, both Project Swan and Project AeroBlade offer an interesting look at how laptops may evolve in the not-too-distant future, which is one of the things I like most about big tech conventions like IFA.