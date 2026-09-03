DJI launches new robot vacuums with an eye toward data privacy

DJI is following up its original line of robot vacuums with the DJI ROMO 2 at IFA 2026. While sporting a similar translucent design as the DJI ROMO from 2025, the company claims its new vacuums are not only better at detecting obstacles but also offer a way to keep data about your home private.

The first DJI ROMO used DJI's drone technology to handle navigation and obstacle avoidance, and the same is true of the vacuums in the ROMO 2 lineup, the ROMO P2 and the ROMO A2. This time the company claims the robot vacuums' perception system has been built from the ground up so that it achieves "millimeter-level awareness of floor-level obstacles" which not only makes them better at avoiding things like cables but also better at adjusting suction and its "cleaning approach" depending on what's on your floor. DJI notes this specifically applies to things like glass and mirrors, and ROMO 2 vacuums also include a built-in light for revealing dirt and obstacles in low-light settings

DJI

Besides navigating effectively, DJI says ROMO 2 vacuums have mechanical improvements that make them better cleaners. That includes a mopping arm for reaching under sofas and cabinets that's now LiDAR guided with a 123-degree swing, and a pressure plate that can create a seal on floors for up to 36,000 Pa of suction. Like other high-end vacuums, ROMO 2 models also include robot legs for stepping or double-stepping over ledges as tall as 8.5cm (3.3 inches).

As a new data privacy option starting in Q4 2026 — and possibly in a preview of how DJI intends to navigate the FCC's recent robot ban — ROMO 2 vacuums will also support the Local Data Mode that originally debuted on DJI drones. When enabled, the DJI Home app's connection to the internet is cut, preventing photos or videos captured by the robot vacuum from reaching external servers. DJI notes that users can also disable the vacuum cameras and microphone and any personal data shared with DJI can be deleted.

Whether those tweaks are enough justification for an exemption from the ban remains to be seen. For now, DJI is just sharing ROMO 2 pricing in Europe, where the robot vacuums can be ordered directly from DJI or select retail partners in September. The DJI ROMO P2 starts at €1,299 and includes a translucent base station, while the DJI ROMO A2 starts at €1,199 and features a white base station. DJI hasn't spelled out any other difference between the models, but like the ROMO P, it's possible the P2's base station will include extra features.