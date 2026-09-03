Belkin unveils new large-capacity and solid state power banks

Belkin has announced a slew of new accessories at IFA 2026, including several power banks and tracking devices. The new UltraCharge 22K power bank looks pretty similar to Anker's large-capacity model. It comes with a digital display and a retractable cable, as well, and it was designed to be used with larger devices like laptops and tablets.

Like its name implies, it has a 22,000mAh capacity, and it also has a 65W charging capability through its integrated cable. If that's too much, Belkin also introduced the UltraCharge 11K which has a smaller capacity of — you guessed it — 11,000mAh. It could be the better option if you just want a power bank for your phone. Both models will be available in the beginning of September on Belkin's website, Amazon and retailers for $100 for the 22K version and $60 for the 11K model.

Belkin

In addition, the company has introduced new power banks that use semi-solid-state technology. It adds a gel-like layer to the battery's liquid electrolyte, similar to Better Mobile Xperience's SolidSafe battery technology. Belkin says the battery's "BoostSolid" architecture helps reduce the risk of swelling and fire. The UltraCharge Pro Slim Magnetic Power Bank has a 5,000mAh capacity and can charge your phone through its Qi2 15W wireless connection or via wired charging through its USB port. Belkin says it's no larger than a standard credit card and is just 8.8mm thick. It will set you back $70 when it comes out this month.

If you need one with a larger capacity, there's also the UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K. It uses Belkin's semi-solid-state technology, as well, but it has a 10,000mAh capacity, dual USB-C ports with an output of up to 60W and a USB-A port. This model has a display that shows the real-time battery status, power output and thermal monitoring. It will also come out this month for $90.

Aside from the power banks, Belkin has introduced the new SureFind collection of tracking devices. The SureFind Spot is a $15 coin-shaped tracking device that can be easily attached to keys or inserted into bags and suitcases. Meanwhile, the $27 SureFind Card is a card-like tracker that you can insert into wallets and passport holders, as well as any thin or slim bags. The SureFind Loop Cable Tag comes with a built-in USB-C to USB-C cable that you can use for charging when needed. This model will set you back $25. Finally, the SureFind Wallet Stand, which costs $40, comes with location tracking, card storage and an RFID blocker. And yes, it attaches to your phone so you can use it as a stand. Belkin has also introduced a $25 compact magnetic ring stand for your phone and new 30W compact USB-C wall chargers in the colors of Apple's MacBook Neo for $27 each.