Belkin launches three new SoundForm earphones at IFA 2026

Belkin has introduced the SoundForm Isolate, SoundForm Dot and SoundForm Play at IFA 2026 in Berlin. The SoundForm Isolate — the earbuds at the center in the image above — is the flagship model in the new lineup and comes with the company's most powerful noise cancellation technology yet. It will ship with wing tips in three sizes, so you can choose which one has the snuggest fit for the most immersive audio experience. The model also comes with three ear tip sizes.

Isolate's Active Noise Cancellation technology can reduce ambient noise by up to 45 decibels. It can last for up to 32 hours on a single charge and can deliver 90 minutes of playback after being plugged in for 10 minutes. The model supports Bluetooth Multipoint that allows it to be connected to two devices and is rated IPX5 for water and sweat resistance. You can get the SoundForm Isolate for $60 from Belkin's website, Amazon and other retailers worldwide starting sometime this month.

Meanwhile, the SoundForm Dot — the earbuds on the left in the image above — comes in ANC and non-ANC variants. Both models can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, and like Isolate, they support Bluetooth Multipoint and the ability to customize your equalizer preferences in the SoundForm app. They come with three ear tip sizes, though as you might have expected, the ANC model is a little more expensive at $40. The non-ANC version will set you back $35 when they become available this September.

Finally, the SoundForm Play ANC Headphones were designed specifically for kids 5 and up. They're foldable over-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation and an optional volume limiter that caps the maximum audio loudness to 85 decibels. With ANC on, the model's battery can last for up to 45 hours, and wired listening is possible via a 3.5 mm audio cable. It also has Rockstar Mode that enables audio sharing. The headphones will cost you $50 and will also be available for sale this month.