Dyson Unveiled at IFA 2026: Live updates as the company shows off new vacuums, purifiers, robotics and more

Of all the products being shown off at IFA 2026 in Berlin this week, some spoke more to us than others. Dyson's CameraJet toothbrush-and-flosser combo stood out to us for a variety of reasons, both good and bad. Nobody wants a livestream of their mouth (and that's not the main selling point here), but surely everyone can appreciate a product meant to simplify the tedium of a daily oral hygiene routine? No? Just me? Alright then.

Dyson is also poised to unveil more gadgets in cleaning, purifying and beauty, at an event it's calling Dyson Unveiled. Our UK bureau chief Mat Smith is on the ground in Berlin, scouring the showfloors and various press events to give us his in-person impressions of all the new tech fare this week. Him and I will cover Dyson's event live here. The company's founder James Dyson is expected to start his presentation at 4:30PM CET, which is about 10:30AM ET. We'll be starting this liveblog just a bit before that, at about 9:30AM ET.

We're sure you'll have plenty of thoughts on Dyson and its announcements today, so feel free to share them with us by leaving a comment below and we'll do our best to answer them this morning.