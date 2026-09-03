DJI's Osmo 360 II adds a replaceable lens and improved low-light capability

It didn't take DJI long to introduce a new version of its panoramic action cam that offers small but meaningful improvements at a slightly higher price. The Osmo 360 II addresses one big user issue with the previous model — namely that the lenses are scratch-prone and can't be replaced — by introducing more durable, replaceable lenses. It also boosted frame rates (slightly), while improving dynamic range, low light capability and battery life, among other updates.

The original Osmo 360 has two lenses on each side of the camera so it's twice as easy to scrach one. Now, the Osmo 360 II lenses come with an "ultra-hard" coating to make them more damage resistant, and can be replaced for just €39 a pair ($45), to give mountain bikers and other extreme sports shooters extra peace of mind.

The Osmo 360 II has the same 1-inch square sensor that lets you shoot 360 8K video as before. However, DJI has boosted the dynamic range from 13.5 to 14.5 stops and increased the frame rate a bit from 50 fps to 60 fps, and 4K speeds from 100 to 120 fps. As with the last model, it supports 10-bit D-LogM and HDR capture.

DJI

Another update improves low-light capabilities. DJI's new AI noise-reduction algorithm, called AI SuperNight 2.0, allows "exceptionally clean, bright low-light shots" according to the company. DJI specifically said the large pixels and fast chip keep frames sharp and free of motion blur, a problem I called out in my review of the last model.

DJI boosted the battery size from 1,950mAh to 2,150mAh, and while endurance remains the same at 100 minutes (8K 30 fps), it can now be charged slightly faster to 80 percent in 22 minutes. As before, the time between charges can be boosted to 180 minutes with an optional battery extension rod. Other new features include 16K 30 fps timelapses, up from 8K 30 fps before, 8K 120 fps Vortex mode for 360-degree barrel roll effects (it was 6K 120 fps before), and HDR capability for the 120MP 360-degree photos.

DJI

As before, the Osmo 360 II comes with 105GB of built-in storage, double that of its main rival, the Insta360 X6. It also offers a built-in four-mic array and wind noise reduction design for ambient sound recording, compatibility with DJI's latest wireless mics (DJI Mic 3, DJI Mic 2, DJI Mic Mini 2S, DJI Mic Mini 2, and DJI Mic Mini) and support for DJI and GoPro accessories. In addition, it now supports a one-tap NFC connection to the DJI Mimo app. As before, you edit video in the DJI Studio app, but DJI recently introduced a DaVinci Resolve plugin so that you can directly import 360 files to that app.

As usual with DJI, the Osmo 360 II has already been released in Asia, but it will be coming to Europe later in September. The Standard Combo will cost £509 in the UK or €589 in Europe, while the Adventure Combo with extra batteries, a charger and a case will run £639 and €739 in the EU. Despite a recent DJI court win, it won't be be available in the US for now.