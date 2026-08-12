Insta360 X6 review: A 360 camera with a little something for everyone

The X6 lets you know it's different from the X5 immediately thanks to its revised, compact design. Until now, the X-series had a tall, candybar aesthetic that screamed "360 camera." The latest model keeps the core design language, but is both shorter and a shade wider. Squint and it might just pass for a regular action camera from a distance. I personally prefer the new look, it makes throwing it in a carry pouch with other gear easier and it feels less conspicuous when recording in public.

The wider body allows for a 2.32-inch display, and the small OLED panel looks fantastic. The screen on the X5 was already bright and clear, and I'd say it's even more so on the X6. Plus, the extra width really helps with setting up shots and navigating menus. Insta360 also used the extra real estate to add on-screen buttons for record and mode switching. There are still hardware record and power buttons on the side for gloved or wet fingers. There's even an extra button on the back to "quick switch" between the most popular modes (360 video, photo and single camera).

The most important upgrade is on the inside. The X6 has a 1/1.1-inch sensor, up from 1/1.28 with the X5. Insta360 claims this is 1-inch "equivalent" and it's technically the same size as DJI's current Osmo 360 — although with a custom configuration. The new sensor brings with it a max 8K/50 fps in 360 mode. There are also 120-megapixel spherical photos and flat/single lens video at up to 4K/120 fps. For more dedicated filmmakers, the X6 offers 10-bit color i-Log shooting mode, and there's support for Dolby Vision plus 47GB of onboard storage (expandable).

Of course, it's 2026, so there has to be AI. On the X6, that's auto-editing features powered by what Insta360 is calling a "Triple AI chip system." To you, that means auto edits delivered to your phone the day after recording. There are two main modes. "AI Director" is fully hands off and will get to work once you start charging the camera after a day out filming. The following morning, you receive a notification along with a full edit of the previous day's clips. If you don't trust the robots, then "Auto Edit 2.0" does a similar thing, but you tell the camera which clips you want included. Both work with varying success, which we'll get to later.

As with DJI, Insta360 is building an ecosystem of inter-compatible accessories, meaning the X6 works directly with the Mic Pro without a receiver and the quirky head-tracker at launch.