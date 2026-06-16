Insta360 Luna Ultra review: Let the gimbal camera wars begin
The company's first gimbal camera is a high-powered Osmo Pocket rival that you can actually buy.
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Insta360 recently launched the Luna Ultra gimbal camera, effectively ending DJI's monopoly on the category. The Luna Ultra combines dual cameras with 3x optical zoom, a 1-inch sensor and 8K video. The timing is hard to ignore.
Insta360's launch comes just ahead of DJI's own dual-lens Osmo Pocket 4P, which is speculated to have similar features — including optical zoom. Whether that's a coincidence or calculated timing (hint: it's never a coincidence), one thing is clear: DJI finally has some serious competition in the handheld vlogging space.
Camera
The Luna Ultra shoots up to 8K/30 fps video or up to 120 fps in 4K with support for Dolby Vision. It includes 47GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card, and a 1,550mAh battery that delivers roughly four hours of recording time. The dual camera setup comprises an f1.8, 20mm lens, with a 1-inch sensor alongside an f2.0, 60mm telephoto paired with a 1/1.3" sensor. This twin-lens setup provides 3x true optical zoom plus 6x "lossless" (in-sensor) zoom and 12x digital zoom.
The shooting modes available are the same as you'd find on any of the company's other cameras: regular video mode, PureVideo (low light), Timelapse, TimeShift ("hyperlapse") and Barrel Roll. Vertical shooting is supported, either through the menu or by rotating the 2-inch display 90-degrees. Sadly, portrait video is limited to 3K, the same as DJI's Pocket 4. Dolby Vision and I-Log color modes are available and even the "standard" color mode is 10-bit. Photos come in two flavors: "Standard" 9-megapixel or the beefier 37-megapixel "UltraPhoto" mode.
Detachable display
Easily, the most interesting hardware feature on the Luna Ultra is the removable front panel that transforms into a wireless display for remote control and framing. Even better, you can pan, tilt, zoom and navigate the onscreen menus over 60 feet away from the camera. My favorite part is that there's also a microphone nestled just above the screen so you can record stand-ups to camera without needing an external mic. You still might want to, though. While the audio the display provides is perfectly acceptable, it's not quite as robust as you'd get with a dedicated mic kit.
Much of the functionality of the wireless display is also available via the mobile app (minus the microphone), but it's much nicer to use the device's physical controls. I've also never really been a fan of camera companion apps. Insta360's is perfectly fine, but it's still prone to the occasional connection issue, and still requires bringing your phone into the mix. Insta360's display innovation here genuinely feels useful — with bonus points for being fun.
Optical Zoom
For gimbal camera fans, the optical zoom is likely the most interesting feature of the Luna Ultra. With the Osmo Pocket you have 2x in-sensor zoom which is helpful but limited. The 3x optical zoom on the Insta360 brings a lot more flexibility. I even think the 6x in-sensor zoom looks sharp enough in most cases that you won't see any visible artifacts. Once you hit the 12x digital zoom, you can definitely see things starting to get a bit fuzzier, but if the lighting is good, even that feels quite usable sometimes.
If you tap the zoom bar up or down quickly, it'll jump in whole stops (1x, 2x, 3x, 6x and 12x). If you prefer a smooth zoom, or want a more specific framing, you can do that by holding the slider down. You can sometimes notice when the primary lens hands over to the telephoto as objects in the foreground can move slightly or the tone of the sky can change color thanks to the different aperture and sensor size. It's mostly not an issue unless you specifically want to record while zooming between 2.9x and 3.1x, but it's something to be aware of.
The more I used the camera, the more I grew to love the zoom. With other vlogging cameras like the GoPro Mission 1 Pro or the Pocket 4, the lack of a zoom never really bothered me. After constantly testing the Luna Ultra, I found myself discovering shots or able to grab footage I haven't thought about before. So much so, I find myself forgiving the extra heft of the larger camera and reaching for the Luna Ultra over the Pocket 4. Of course, the real test will be once the Pocket 4P lands.
Insta360 Luna Ultra: Let the gimbal wars begin!
In-use
The whole experience with the Luna Ultra will feel very familiar if you've ever used an Osmo Pocket. From flicking the display 90-degrees to turn the camera on and the menu system, there are a lot of similarities. The Luna Ultra is noticeably bigger though. The body sections on both cameras are actually of similar size, but the gimbal head on the Luna Ultra is much wider (and thus taller when stowed), and this does make the camera feel just slightly less pocketable.
DJI's influence is also noticeable when things on the Luna Ultra didn't work the way I expected, just because that's how they are on the Osmo Pocket. For example, on DJI's gimbal camera, flicking the screen to the vertical position can either turn off the camera or switch it to portrait mode. On the Pocket, there's a hybrid mode where you are presented with the choice — let the camera shut down or press a button to keep it going in portrait mode. This is the one I favor and it's not present on the Luna Ultra.
After a couple of weeks carrying this thing around, I found the extra size generally isn't an issue — with one caveat. The camera comes with a protective case that covers the gimbal, and with that attached, we're stretching the definition of what you might call "pocketable." DJI's Pocket 4 has a smart gimbal lock that keeps things secure without adding any bulk, which keeps things very portable.
In terms of image quality, the Luna Ultra offers a bright, slightly saturated but pleasing image. It can easily be adjusted in "Pro" mode to make it flatter or more cinematic, depending on your needs. Dolby Vision support is a nice feature, but I personally find that it can introduce unexpectedly saturated zones in bright light. I found that the green leaves of a tree against a bright and sunny blue sky sometimes have fuzzy edges. Meanwhile, some street vlogging shots I took looked much more balanced, thanks to Dolby Vision. If you plan to use it, be prepared to experiment with it first.
Insta360's collaboration with Leica on the Luna Ultra includes a selection of color filters. These are quick and easy ways to add a specific vibe to your footage. If you prefer to grade your own shots, then the I-Log color mode is likely your best option for achieving the looks you want.
Wrap-up
We're at a weird point where the absolute direct rival for the Luna Ultra isn't released yet, but we know it's coming. We can compare it to the Osmo Pocket 4, but that's not apples to apples. DJI's Pocket 4 is smaller, more affordable and decidedly not available in the US (officially). It's unlikely that the Pocket 4P will be available in the States, either.
The good news is that the Luna Ultra is independently a great vlogging camera. Starting at $770, it's also a spendy one. But that's also roughly what GoPro's Mission 1 Pro costs and DJI's Pocket 4 will cost more than that for most Americans thanks to the extra costs incurred for gray imports. All to say, it seems that premium portable cameras are just expensive now. Insta360 made a great debut into the category and we're all just waiting to see how DJI responds.