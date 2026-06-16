Insta360 Luna Ultra review: Let the gimbal camera wars begin

The whole experience with the Luna Ultra will feel very familiar if you've ever used an Osmo Pocket. From flicking the display 90-degrees to turn the camera on and the menu system, there are a lot of similarities. The Luna Ultra is noticeably bigger though. The body sections on both cameras are actually of similar size, but the gimbal head on the Luna Ultra is much wider (and thus taller when stowed), and this does make the camera feel just slightly less pocketable.

DJI's influence is also noticeable when things on the Luna Ultra didn't work the way I expected, just because that's how they are on the Osmo Pocket. For example, on DJI's gimbal camera, flicking the screen to the vertical position can either turn off the camera or switch it to portrait mode. On the Pocket, there's a hybrid mode where you are presented with the choice — let the camera shut down or press a button to keep it going in portrait mode. This is the one I favor and it's not present on the Luna Ultra.

James Trew for Engadget

After a couple of weeks carrying this thing around, I found the extra size generally isn't an issue — with one caveat. The camera comes with a protective case that covers the gimbal, and with that attached, we're stretching the definition of what you might call "pocketable." DJI's Pocket 4 has a smart gimbal lock that keeps things secure without adding any bulk, which keeps things very portable.

In terms of image quality, the Luna Ultra offers a bright, slightly saturated but pleasing image. It can easily be adjusted in "Pro" mode to make it flatter or more cinematic, depending on your needs. Dolby Vision support is a nice feature, but I personally find that it can introduce unexpectedly saturated zones in bright light. I found that the green leaves of a tree against a bright and sunny blue sky sometimes have fuzzy edges. Meanwhile, some street vlogging shots I took looked much more balanced, thanks to Dolby Vision. If you plan to use it, be prepared to experiment with it first.

Insta360's collaboration with Leica on the Luna Ultra includes a selection of color filters. These are quick and easy ways to add a specific vibe to your footage. If you prefer to grade your own shots, then the I-Log color mode is likely your best option for achieving the looks you want.