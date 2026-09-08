What is the Anker 'smart display charger' and what does that screen even do?

Anker's smart display shows several key bits of information about your charging, with the goal of making typically hidden data easily readable. At a glance, it can display the temperature, charging mode, charging status, the real-time power wattage the charger is outputting and, for supported devices, the battery progress of the item being charged.

Anker's philosophy behind the display stems from the fact that charging is dynamic — things like battery level or temperature can change the speed at which a device charges, and having more information takes a lot of the guesswork out of why your tech might be reacting in a certain way.

The smart display is designed to make sure everything is operating as it should, and to make any necessary troubleshooting simpler. If power levels are shown to be inexplicably low, for example, you can see if it's simply due to overheating or whether you might need to consider replacing your power cable.

As well as displaying lots of useful information, the smart display also features an adorable little charging buddy. It's essentially a smiley digital blob that interacts using a number of cute animations, like taking a nap or swinging a baseball bat. As the plug is sensitive to touch, it'll look happy when patted once on the head, or appear unsteady with swirly eyes when the top of the plug is aggressively tapped.