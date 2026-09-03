Google rolls out AI-powered voice capabilities for Gmail, Docs and Keep

Gmail, Docs and Keep Live are now out of beta and are generally available to paying Google AI subscribers. Google started beta testing Gmail Live in June as part of the company's efforts to replicate the experience of using Gemini Live on its popular apps. You can use Gmail Live to look for specific information in your emails using natural language. It understands questions like "When is my kid's next school event?" and answer follow-up inquiries, such as "Does he need to bring anything for the field trip?"

Like real conversations, you can interrupt Gmail Live and change the subject or switch gears anytime, if you have other questions. The feature will display the transcript on screen so you can read it, as well as link to email sources. It's now available to Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers on Android and iOS.

As you can guess, Docs Live can help you organize your thoughts and structure your document, based on what you tell it. If you decide to give it permission to access your Drive and Chat, it can also draw information from there, in addition to your Gmail account and the web, to write a draft for you. You'll be able to access Docs Live on Android and iOS if you have a Google AI Pro or Ultra plan.

Finally, Keep Live can write up lists and notes based on what you say out loud. It can understand what you mean even if you don't give it explicit instructions, such as listing grocery items under "ingredients for pesto pasta" without you telling it to or adding more items to your existing grocery list. This one is Android only for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, at least for now.