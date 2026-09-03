Dyson's new gigantic air purifier looks like a sandworm from Dune

While Dyson isn't officially at IFA 2026, Europe's biggest tech show, it's conveniently hosting its Dyson Unveiled event just down the road in Berlin. After revealing its new toothbrush in Paris, it also had no fewer than 11 more products, covering new air purifiers, robovacs, floor cleaners and haircare.

The company's 2026 theme, according to chief engineer Jake Dyson, is more intelligence, whether that's computer vision, AI or machine learning. A good example is the CameraJet's sensors detecting your gumline and aiming waterjets in the right place, or Dyson's new Airsmooth hot brush that measures temperature 100 times a second to reduce hair damage.

The new product range is literally dominated by the company's new HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ air purifier. The flagship unit (it comes in three sizes) has a new design including a directional nozzle that can pumps purified air across big rooms, or multiple rooms. It's huge and it will cost $1,099.

Dyson calls it its most powerful purifier yet, literally designed for "long-range air projection and multi-room purification". It has a three-stage filtration system to capture dust, particulates, gases and even destroys formaldehyde. The same nozzle, designed to help project air while also minimizing noise, will be introduced across all of Dyson's range of air purifiers, heaters and coolers.

Dyson is launching its new robovacs under a new Nurovi banner, a portmanteau of neural intelligence plus vision systems. Of course. The top of the range is the Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV, combining wet and dry robot that floor cleaning with sensors able to spot and identify invisible stains through UV, green illumination and AI smarts.

Dyson

Dyson says the system can identify nearly 200 types of household substances and objects. The self-cleaning wet roller uses a 12-point hydration system with water heated to 158°F to improve stain removal efficiency. It launches on September 15, priced at $1,199.

The Dyson R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry also handles carpet and hardfloors, but features ing Reuleaux triangle pads that are better able to wash right into corners, nooks and crannies. The Reuleaux triangle pads maintain a constant width while rotating to create what Dyson calls "a square cleaning finish". It uses heated water too, but lacks the AI stain detection tech.

It also has a new twin-capture system, which separates fine and coarse dirt to improve cleaning efficiency. While the bristles on the brush bar mechanically sweep larger debris directly into the machine, the vacuum itself is designed for pulling in smaller particles and dirt. It goes on sale today, for $699. However it's a Costco exclusive.

Dyson also announced a new generation of its slimline PencilWash, launched earlier this year. The W1 PencilWash includes an upgraded absorbent roller and a more hygienic waste system for improved performance, as well as self-cleaning function built into its dock. Because it's a PencilWash, it's still slim and light, too. It will go on sale Fall 2026, priced at $349.