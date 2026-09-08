The CarPlay settings you may want to change after setting it up

If you're looking to add some smart functionality to your car, setting up CarPlay is one of the easiest ways to get started. Whether you're using a wired connection or doing it over Bluetooth, CarPlay only takes a few seconds to set up. You'll have access to your navigation and music apps in no time with a user interface that feels familiar. As it is with many of Apple's other devices and services, the out-of-the-box CarPlay experience is good enough that most people might not feel the need to mess around with any settings.

That said, CarPlay lets you tweak a few options that change the way it looks and behaves. For starters, you can pick a different wallpaper by navigating to Settings > Wallpaper or switch from the Always Dark theme to Automatic by heading to the Appearance submenu. You can also increase or reduce the text size by navigating to Settings > Accessibility > Text Size. There's an option to make the text bold as well.

You can also add, remove or rearrange apps on CarPlay's home screen. This customization happens on your iPhone — navigate to Settings > General > CarPlay, select your car and under the "Customize" section, tap on Apps. Dragging an app to the top will bring it to the very first page of apps on CarPlay. If you use widgets, here is also where you can edit the widget stacks to include some of your favorite ones.