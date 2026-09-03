Until Dawn 2 launches January 28

The sequel to 2015's cinematic survival horror game Until Dawn (also now a less-beloved movie) was announced last summer, and we now know we'll be playing it on January 28.

Unlike Supermassive Games' original, Until Dawn 2 is being developed by Firesprite, based in Liverpool in the UK and best known for its VR games. It looks like the new studio is shooting for very similar B-horror vibes though, only this time all the scary serial killing is going down on a tropical island rather than in an isolated wintery mansion on a mountain.

As well as its novel Butterfly Effect system, which let you dictate which of the teens in the group lived or died depending on your in-game choices, the original Until Dawn was known for its star-studded Hollywood cast. That game starred the likes of Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere, who sadly died last month, in one of her several standout video game performances.

Until Dawn 2's cast isn't quite so instantly recognizable, but Stranger Things fans will quickly spot Dacre Montgomery, who played Billy Hargrove in seasons two and three, with a brief cameo in the fourth season. He features heavily in the new pre-order trailer Sony also released today.

Once again, Until Dawn 2 launches exclusively on PS5 on January 28.