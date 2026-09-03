Pre-orders for Sony's GTA 6-themed DualSense controllers will open on September 10

During today's double-whammy State of Play presentations, Sony gave a hardware hat-tip to a little upcoming release that you might have heard of. The company showed off limited edition DualSense controllers themed after Grand Theft Auto 6.

The controllers come in a black or white option. The Roman numeral VI, done up with Rockstar's official branding from the game logo, is depicted in gray on the touchpad. The buttons on both sides of the controller have hot pink detailing and the lower portion is an iridescent blue, which is a very Miami/Vice City color scheme. There's also a palm frond design embossed into the handle portions, which is a neat tactile addition.

Both colorways will become available on November 19, appropriately on the same date as the game finally arrives. Pre-orders will open on September 10 at 10AM ET and the expected price tag will be $85.

If you're losing your mind counting down the days until November 19, then be sure to rewatch the extended trailer that debuted last week and see if you noticed any hints or Easter eggs beyond the catalog we have. (Just don't download anything from sketch, copycat Rockstar sites.)