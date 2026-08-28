20+ things you may have missed in the GTA 6 extended look

A real "blink and you'll miss it" moment occurs 14 minutes into the extended look. As Jason does his best to keep cop cars and a whirlybird at bay with an automatic rifle while hanging out the back of a getaway vehicle, you can briefly spot the return of six Wanted Stars. This is significant, as GTA V capped its Wanted system at five stars. That makes the Los Santos masterpiece stand out in the GTA pantheon, with every other 3D iteration adding an additional sixth star (signaling the SWAT-like NOOSE forces, in the case of GTA IV).

This beefed-up Wanted level is joined by a new Criminal Profile system. Detailed in IGN's preview, it apparently acts a bit like Red Dead Redemption 2's Honor system, though it promises to be more nuanced. The site claims that GTA VI doesn't view all crimes as equal; firing back at an angry NPC who is acting as the aggressor won't be judged as harshly as going on an unhinged killing spree.

The game will also give you the chance to walk away from potentially violent encounters by deescalating situations through onscreen dialogue options that let you either taunt or talk nice (another throwback to RDR2). Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson told IGN that "consistent actions may have an impact in terms of how the world reacts to you and how the narrative plays out," while chatting about GTA VI's big new mechanic. Apparently, throwing trash in a garbage can or feeding one of Leonida's many critters can help improve Lucia or Jason's Criminal Profile.