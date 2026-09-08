What is the purpose of LiDAR on your iPhone and how do you use it?
The LiDAR sensor on certain iPhone models is easy to miss, but it has some cool uses.
That small dark circle near the rear cameras on certain iPhone Pro models isn't another camera. It's the LiDAR scanner, a sensor that helps your iPhone figure out how far away nearby surfaces and objects are.
You won't find a dedicated LiDAR app or a toggle for it in Settings. Instead, iOS features and compatible apps use the scanner when they need depth information. That might be for measuring an object, understanding the shape of a room or detecting something nearby.
What does the LiDAR scanner on an iPhone do?
LiDAR stands for "light detection and ranging." The sensor sends out invisible pulses of light and measures how long they take to return after hitting nearby surfaces. Those measurements give your iPhone information about the distance and shape of objects in front of it.
A useful way to think about it is that the cameras show the iPhone what a scene looks like, while LiDAR adds information about how far away items are. ARKit, Apple's augmented reality (AR) framework, can use those readings to create a rough 3D mesh of the physical environment. This helps compatible augmented reality apps understand the position of floors, walls and other surfaces.
And apps are able to put that information to practical use. Apple's RoomPlan framework, for example, combines camera and LiDAR readings to identify walls, windows, doors, furniture and other room features while creating a 3D model of an interior space.
LiDAR can assist the camera as well. On supported Pro models, this sensor is used for features including Night mode portraits and faster autofocus in low light.
Which iPhones have LiDAR?
Apple introduced the LiDAR Scanner with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in 2020. It has remained a Pro-exclusive feature since then, appearing on every Pro and Pro Max generation through the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Apple has kept LiDAR off its non-Pro iPhones. So if you have a standard iPhone, mini, Plus, Air or any other model, your phone can't take advantage of what it offers. If you're not sure which iPhone you own, go to Settings > General > About and check the model name.
Outside of the iPhone, every iPad Pro since the fourth-gen lineup in March 2020 has featured a LiDAR sensor. It performs the same function on the tablet.
How to use LiDAR on an iPhone
The easiest built-in way to experiment with depth-assisted measuring is the Measure app. Measure isn't exclusive to LiDAR-equipped iPhones; Apple also includes it on base iPhone models that lack the sensor.
To take a manual measurement, open Measure and slowly point the camera around the nearby area. Align the dot in the center of the screen with the starting point and tap the Plus/Add button. Move the iPhone to the other end of the object, then tap Plus/Add again. Apple notes that measurements are approximate, so this is better for quick estimates than work where an exact dimension matters.
On supported Pro models with the LiDAR sensor, Measure offers extra features such as automatic edge guides and Ruler view. It can measure a person's height when they are fully visible in the camera view.
For more elaborate uses, you'll need an app built to take advantage of the sensor. Apps using Apple's RoomPlan framework can scan interior spaces and produce 3D room models, while AR apps can use LiDAR depth data to place virtual objects more accurately in the physical environment. You don't need to switch the scanner on; supported apps will call on it when required.
LiDAR also has an accessibility role. On iPhones with the sensor, Detection Mode in the Magnifier app can detect nearby people, doors and furniture, then provide information through sounds, speech or haptic feedback. That said, Apple warns that Detection Mode shouldn't be relied on for navigation or in situations where an inaccurate result could cause harm.