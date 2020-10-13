Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

The iPhone 12 Pro will come equipped with a LiDAR scanner

Apple is going all in on AR.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
Comments
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
lidar
Apple

Sponsored Links

Back in March, Apple unveiled its latest generation iPad Pro, a big 12.9-inch tablet sporting for the first time a teensy 1-millimeter LiDAR sensor alongside its main camera cluster. On Tuesday, Apple revealed that the iPad is on longer the only device with that capability as the new iPhone 12 Pro models will ship with LiDAR scanners of their own.

LiDAR technology (Light Detection And Ranging) bounces pulses of light off of objects in the environment and measures their distance based on how long it takes for the light to reflect back. It’s a lot like radar but with lasers instead of radio waves. The last time you got pulled over by the Highway Patrol, the officer was more than likely using a LiDAR scanner to see if you were speeding.

Apple, however, leverages this technology to improve AR experiences by enabling apps to more quickly see and recognize the room around them. Doing so gives the apps a better sense of their environment so they can more accurately integrate their digital constructs into the user’s view of the physical world.

While this capability has been around since March, hefting a big, beefy iPad Pro around the house just to see if that AR IKEA couch will look good in your living room was a bit of a pain (in the arms). However with the iPhone 12 Pro’s more reasonable form factor, that experience should soon be much improved. Can’t wait to see if the company will end up incorporating a similar scanner into the rumored AR specs, which Apple has been supposedly working on for release in the next year or so.

Catch up on all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event!

In this article: AR, iphone2020, iPad Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, LIDAR, Apple, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have larger screens and steel cases

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have larger screens and steel cases

View
Apple revives MagSafe with new wireless chargers and cases for iPhone

Apple revives MagSafe with new wireless chargers and cases for iPhone

View
Apple introduces 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini for $699

Apple introduces 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini for $699

View
The iPhone 12 vs. the competition: Now with 5G

The iPhone 12 vs. the competition: Now with 5G

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr