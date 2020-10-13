Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have larger screens and steel cases

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max showed us how Apple could elevate its smartphones, delivering devices that packed in more features than mainstream iPhones for a higher price. With the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, the company is basically doing the same thing. This year’s devices feature a new, flat-edged design that’s more in line with the iPad Pros, bigger screens (6.1-inches and 6.7-inches), stainless steel case designs and LiDAR sensors. And of course, there’s broad 5G connectivity, which will be more useful now that Verizon is also rolling out its nationwide 5G network. (Disclosure: Verizon owns Engadget, but doesn’t influence our coverage.)
All in all, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max just look like larger and shinier versions of the iPhone 12. They still feature three cameras — a 12 megapixel wide angle lens, a 12MP ultrawide and a telephoto lens — so Apple isn’t racing to compete with Android phones that cram in even more cameras. The Pro Max’s main camera steps things up a little, though, with a “47-percent larger sensor” with 1.7μm pixels for improved low-light performance. Both models keep the large notches at the top of the their screens — no pinhole cameras this time around. That probably won’t matter to many users, but it’s disappointing when every major Android manufacturer has managed to erase those archaic notches.