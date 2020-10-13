Verizon is rolling out its 'nationwide' 5G network with iPhone 12

One of the biggest pieces of news from Apple’s iPhone 12 event isn’t dependent on the iPhone 12 itself. Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) has revealed that it’s finally rolling out its nationwide 5G network (that is, sub-6GHz) starting today. The network should cover over 200 million people in 1,800 cities and towns, rather than the handful of cities that have fast-but-quirky millimeter wave access.

Verizon also reiterated that it was expanding that mmWave access to more areas, with a total of 66 cities covered by the end of 2020.