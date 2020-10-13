Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Verizon is rolling out its 'nationwide' 5G network with iPhone 12

You won't have to rely on ultra wideband.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
26m ago
Comments
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple announces 5G for iPhone 12
Apple

One of the biggest pieces of news from Apple’s iPhone 12 event isn’t dependent on the iPhone 12 itself. Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) has revealed that it’s finally rolling out its nationwide 5G network (that is, sub-6GHz) starting today. The network should cover over 200 million people in 1,800 cities and towns, rather than the handful of cities that have fast-but-quirky millimeter wave access.

Verizon also reiterated that it was expanding that mmWave access to more areas, with a total of 66 cities covered by the end of 2020.

The expansion was arguably necessary even before the iPhone 12 debut. Rivals like AT&T and T-Mobile already had lower-band 5G networks that were readily accessible. Now, all three major carriers offer at least some kind of easy-to-find 5G. These networks won’t be quite as fast as their mmWave counterparts, but they should still offer an improvement over LTE in the right circumstances.

Catch up on all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event!

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: Apple, iphone2020, Verizon, 5G, smartphone, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
Follow our live coverage of Apple's "Hi, Speed" event!

Follow our live coverage of Apple's "Hi, Speed" event!

View
The iPhone 12 has 5G and a new, flat-edged design

The iPhone 12 has 5G and a new, flat-edged design

View
This is, apparently, Apple's HomePod mini

This is, apparently, Apple's HomePod mini

View
All the best gaming deals we could find for Prime Day

All the best gaming deals we could find for Prime Day

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr