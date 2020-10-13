Apple
Image credit: Apple

    Image credit: Apple

    Follow our live coverage of Apple's "Hi, Speed" event!

    Another month, another Apple event.
    Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
    1h ago
    One fall launch event was never going to be enough for Apple. Last month, we got an eyeful of the company’s latest Watches and iPads — including one that still isn’t up for sale. Now it’s time for all of Apple’s new iPhones to take the stage, and you’d do well to expect plenty of talk about the A14 chipset, 5G plans, and more. If we’re really lucky, we’ll finally get an update on some of those products Apple has been working on behind closed doors, like that second-generation HomePod or its studio-grade AirPods. All signs point to this being the most jam-packed iPhone event in recent memory, and we’ll be covering the event start to finish — and beyond — right here.

    Here’s how it’ll work: You’ll be able to watch Apple’s event stream and follow along with our liveblog here when the show begins at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. Once the show is officially over, we’ll kick things over to senior editor Devindra Hardawar and reviews editor Cherlynn Low, who will be hosting a live, post-event commentary stream on YouTube. Got questions about the day’s big announcements? Want to vent about something Apple did? Just feel like hanging out with our talented editors? The stream’s where you’ll want to be.

    In the meantime, though, keep your browser tabs locked right here for all of Apple’s news as it happens.

