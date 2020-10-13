Latest in Gear

Image credit: Evan Blass, Voice

This is, apparently, Apple's HomePod mini

The iPhone 12 line made an early appearance, too.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Apple HomePod mini smart speaker leak
Evan Blass, Voice

Some of the mystery from Apple’s imminent “Hi, Speed” event might just have been lost. Well-known leaker Evan Blass has posted (via The Verge) what appear to be official images of multiple products due at the presentation, most notably the long-rumored HomePod mini. If accurate, Apple isn’t straying far from the formula of the original — it looks more like a small vase, but it has the same space gray and white color options, texture, and top display (which likely includes the basic volume controls).

The mini wouldn’t have as robust a sound as the regular HomePod, but it would also cost considerably less and potentially reach customers who’d otherwise shop for more affordable speakers like the new Amazon Echo or Google’s Nest Audio.

And yes, there appear to be leaks for the new phones. Posts for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max show the new, flattened design with fresh colors (including blue, graphite, and what looks to be a new take on gold) and the addition of LiDAR alongside three rear cameras. A post covering the standard iPhone 12, meanwhile, points to a scaled back version of that same look, just with a different set of colors (including Product RED) and a simpler two-camera array that doesn’t include LiDAR.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max blue leak
Evan Blass, Voice

There’s curiously no mention of the reported 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. This doesn’t preclude an introduction, but you may have to wait a little while longer to see it beyond the usual concepts and mockups.

Provided Apple is introducing both the HomePod mini and the iPhone 12 series at its event, you won’t have to wait long to see these products in a more official capacity. It’s also unclear just what other products (if any) will make an appearance. If these leaks are accurate, though, the iPhone 12 won’t be the only headlining product.

