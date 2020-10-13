This is, apparently, Apple's HomePod mini

And yes, there appear to be leaks for the new phones. Posts for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max show the new, flattened design with fresh colors (including blue, graphite, and what looks to be a new take on gold) and the addition of LiDAR alongside three rear cameras. A post covering the standard iPhone 12, meanwhile, points to a scaled back version of that same look, just with a different set of colors (including Product RED) and a simpler two-camera array that doesn’t include LiDAR.

Evan Blass, Voice

There’s curiously no mention of the reported 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. This doesn’t preclude an introduction, but you may have to wait a little while longer to see it beyond the usual concepts and mockups.

Provided Apple is introducing both the HomePod mini and the iPhone 12 series at its event, you won’t have to wait long to see these products in a more official capacity. It’s also unclear just what other products (if any) will make an appearance. If these leaks are accurate, though, the iPhone 12 won’t be the only headlining product.