This is, apparently, Apple's HomePod mini

Some of the mystery from Apple’s imminent “Hi, Speed” event might just have been lost. Well-known leaker Evan Blass has posted (via The Verge) what appear to be official images of multiple products due at the presentation, most notably the long-rumored HomePod mini. If accurate, Apple isn’t straying far from the formula of the original — it looks more like a small vase, but it has the same space gray and white color options, texture, and top display (which likely includes the basic volume controls).
The mini wouldn’t have as robust a sound as the regular HomePod, but it would also cost considerably less and potentially reach customers who’d otherwise shop for more affordable speakers like the new Amazon Echo or Google’s Nest Audio.