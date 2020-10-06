Apple will reveal the iPhone 12 on October 13th

While you can expect to see some very different looking iPhones next week, the biggest draw might be what’s inside of them. Like the new iPad Air, the new iPhone 12 series will use the company's latest mobile chipset, the A14 Bionic. While that chipset stacks up favorably to the silicon used in Apple’s last-generation iPad Air, the company hasn’t yet offered a sense of how it compares to last year’s tremendously fast A13s. At the very least, here’s hoping Apple has some power efficiency improvements to announced. They’ll be crucial now that the company is finally embracing 5G — at this time, rumors suggest that all new iPhones will support sub-6 5G, but support for faster (but less common) mmWave 5G could be limited to just a single model. For more on what we know about Apple’s new iPhones, be sure to check out our full preview here.

Apple’s iPhones tend to be the star of whatever show they appear in, the company’s reference to speed in its invitations could manifest in one more interesting way. Apple announced its plans to ditch Intel’s processors and chart a new path for its desktops and laptops with in-house chipsets earlier this year, and execs time noted that the company would launch its first ARM-based Mac in 2020. With only a few months left on the 2020 clock, we may get our first glimpse of the future of the Mac in a few short days.

We’ll be covering the event live next week, so stay tuned for all the news as it happens.