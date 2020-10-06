Apple will reveal the iPhone 12 on October 13th

Apple's new Watches and iPads just had their turn in the spotlight; now it's time for the iPhone 12 to take the stage. The company has just sent out invites to an event on October 13th at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern with the tagline "Hi, Speed.”
By all accounts, the company will be packing plenty of new devices into next week’s show. Reports suggest that we could be looking at two versions of the iPhone 12 Pro and two versions of the standard iPhone 12, which would make this the largest swath of brand new phones Apple has ever released in one shot. In an interesting twist, the company also seems to be making its iPhones more physically diverse than ever. The smallest model said to be announced next week is the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, which sits between the original iPhone SE and the SE released this year in terms of size. And on the other end of the lineup, Apple will reportedly reveal a version of the iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.7-inch display — the largest the company has ever squeezed into a phone.