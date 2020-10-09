Google Nest Audio review: A steal at $100

Audio quality

From a feature perspective, the Nest Audio is basically identical to the Nest Mini and other Google Assistant speakers -- so what I really wanted to know was how it sounds. My initial impression wasn’t overwhelmingly positive. Right out of the box it sounded a bit muddy, especially at lower volumes. Specifically, mids and highs mushed together, though the bass performance was clearly better than what you’d get out of the original Google Home or Nest Mini. That’s thanks to its dedicated 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter; the Google Home and Nest Mini make do with a single driver.

For context, I spend most of my days listening to either a single Apple HomePod ($300), a pair of Google Home Max speakers ($600) or a pair of Sonos Play:1 speakers (Play:1 is no longer available, but two of the sonically identical Sonos One SL costs $360). Expecting similar sound from a $100 speaker that’s much smaller than those isn’t really fair.

Sonos Play:1, Nest Audio, Apple HomePod and Google Home Max Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

After spending some time with the Nest Audio, I gained an appreciation for its sound quality. For a relatively small, single speaker, it succeeds at offering drastically better audio than you’ll get from options like the original Google Home, the Nest Mini or Amazon’s older Echo Dots (I haven’t heard the new one yet). As a speaker meant to be affordable while offering good music quality, I think Google hit the mark.

Turning the volume up to between 50 and 80 percent gave some noticeable thump and increased clarity to electro-pop like Chvrches or The Japanese House, and it did a good job at reproducing the distinct layered guitars of Metallica’s black album, even though it’s not a stereo speaker. A delicate song like “Beatrice” by Dizzy built to a wonderful crescendo with vocals coming through strong and clear. The unusual instrumentation of Gustavo Santaololla’s score for The Last of Us Part II was another good test case, as the baritone and bass guitars used throughout had enough low-end to come through with power. Overall, the bass presence isn’t massive, but it’s noticeable.

That said, the Nest Audio can’t compete with a single Sonos One. When properly tuned using the company’s TruePlay algorithm, the One is much louder and offers fuller, more distinct sound. But again, we’re talking about a speaker that costs twice as much. What Google pulls off here for $100 in a compact space is impressive and far exceeds what it did in 2016 with the Google Home. But if you’re an avid music listener you might benefit from a larger speaker.

Google’s Home Max and Apple’s HomePod both listen to and dynamically tune their sound -- that keeps the bass from getting overly boomy when a speaker is up against a wall, for example. The Nest Audio, on the other hand, doesn’t continuously tune itself. Instead, Google tuned the speaker in its labs and in test homes using data from more than 2,500 simulated placements of the speaker.

The speaker does have some adaptive software, though. Media EQ analyses what you’re listening to (music vs. podcasts, for example) and adapts the audio to best fit the content. Ambient IQ, meanwhile, adapts the Assistant output based on background noise so you can better hear it in a noisier environment. I can’t say I noticed much of a difference, but I mainly used the speakers for music.

Probably the biggest issue I had with the Nest Audio was simply that its three-microphone array wasn’t as sensitive as those in the HomePod or Home Max. I often had to repeat myself a few times to get the speaker’s attention while playing back music. And one time, the speaker made the grave mistake of thinking I wanted the volume at 100 percent when I was just asking it to turn the volume down. In case you were wondering, the Nest Audio can be painfully loud at full volume.

While the Nest Audio works in stereo, I sadly couldn't hook it up to my turntable. Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

That’s doubly true when pairing two Nest Audio speakers in stereo. Basically all smart speakers let you do this now, so it’s not an unexpected feature, but it improves the entire Nest Audio experience in a notable way. Obviously, stereo separation is important for serious music listeners, but having two speakers going simultaneously means everything simply sounds better, with vastly improved presence, bass response and overall volume. If you have a larger living room that you want to fill with sound, I’d recommend shelling out for two of these speakers and running them as a stereo pair.

Competition

At this point, the smart speaker market is pretty crowded, but there aren’t a lot of speakers in the $100 range that have the Nest Audio’s focus on sound quality. A natural comparison point is Amazon’s new, spherical Echo, but we haven’t had a chance to test it yet. That said, I’ve been fairly impressed with the audio improvements Amazon has made to its Echo products over the years -- if you prefer Alexa over the Google Assistant, there’s a good chance that the new Echo might be the better option.

If you up your budget to $200, though, speakers like Amazon’s Echo Studio and the Sonos One provide even better sound quality. No surprise, given that they cost twice as much and are significantly larger than the Nest Audio. But if you’re looking to spend that much, two Nest Audio speakers give you the flexibility of running in stereo or setting up a multi-room system.