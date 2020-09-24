Amazon's latest Echo speaker has an all-new spherical design

All of the Echo devices can also help little ones become bookworms with a new Reading Sidekick feature, which will follow along as they read, take turns and provide feedback. Amazon will soon start testing that with Kids+ subscribers. And to make Alexa even more child-friendly (which I’m sure will irk plenty of privacy concerned parents), the voice assistant will also soon support voice profiles for kids.

Similar to the Echo Studio, Amazon says the new Echo can automatically tune itself for your space to determine the best sound quality. And for the first time, Amazon is giving it some machine learning smarts with its AZ1 Neural Edge processor. That’ll let the Echo run inference engines on its own, allowing for things like a model for neural speech recognition that’ll let it understand speech even faster than before. That should help to avoid the more annoying instances where your Echo can’t quite understand you (the absolute worst part of voice-based computing).

Given all of the upgrades that the Echo has received, it’s hard to see a point for the Echo Plus anymore. The company hasn’t touted any new Plus models this year, so it looks like that line may be retired for now. After all, if you want a real upgrade, there’s always the $200 Echo Studio, which gets you a lot of speaker for that price. All of the new Echo devices will also have a low power mode this year, something that’ll also roll out to existing devices eventually.