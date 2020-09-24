Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo speaker has an all-new spherical design

And it's joined by a spherical Echo Dot as well.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
47m ago
Amazon Echo
Amazon

Last year’s Echo was a complete home run for Amazon — it delivered excellent sound quality and responsive microphones for a relatively inexpensive $100. So how can it make the flagship Alexa speaker any better? By transforming the shape into a sphere, and bringing in all of the smart hub features from the Echo Plus (along with support for Amazon’s Sidewalk smart home tech). It’s still $100, but now it looks even more like something ripped from a sci-fi film.

The flagship Echo is also being joined by a new Echo Dot that also looks like a sphere, and keeps the low $50 price. There’s also an Echo Dot with a clock display for $60, which could make a great bedside companion, and an Echo Dot Kids model with cute animal faces. You’ll also get a year’s worth of Amazon Kids+ with the latter device, giving you access to kid-friendly audiobooks, games and more.

Gallery: Amazon's new Echo and Echo Dot | 6 Photos

All of the Echo devices can also help little ones become bookworms with a new Reading Sidekick feature, which will follow along as they read, take turns and provide feedback. Amazon will soon start testing that with Kids+ subscribers. And to make Alexa even more child-friendly (which I’m sure will irk plenty of privacy concerned parents), the voice assistant will also soon support voice profiles for kids.

Similar to the Echo Studio, Amazon says the new Echo can automatically tune itself for your space to determine the best sound quality. And for the first time, Amazon is giving it some machine learning smarts with its AZ1 Neural Edge processor. That’ll let the Echo run inference engines on its own, allowing for things like a model for neural speech recognition that’ll let it understand speech even faster than before. That should help to avoid the more annoying instances where your Echo can’t quite understand you (the absolute worst part of voice-based computing).

Given all of the upgrades that the Echo has received, it’s hard to see a point for the Echo Plus anymore. The company hasn’t touted any new Plus models this year, so it looks like that line may be retired for now. After all, if you want a real upgrade, there’s always the $200 Echo Studio, which gets you a lot of speaker for that price. All of the new Echo devices will also have a low power mode this year, something that’ll also roll out to existing devices eventually.

Catch up on all of the news from Amazon's 2020 hardware event right here!

In this article: Amazon, Echo, Alexa, Amazon2020, Echo Dot, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
