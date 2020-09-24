Amazon's latest Echo speaker has an all-new spherical design

Last year’s Echo was a complete home run for Amazon — it delivered excellent sound quality and responsive microphones for a relatively inexpensive $100. So how can it make the flagship Alexa speaker any better? By transforming the shape into a sphere, and bringing in all of the smart hub features from the Echo Plus (along with support for Amazon’s Sidewalk smart home tech). It’s still $100, but now it looks even more like something ripped from a sci-fi film.
The flagship Echo is also being joined by a new Echo Dot that also looks like a sphere, and keeps the low $50 price. There’s also an Echo Dot with a clock display for $60, which could make a great bedside companion, and an Echo Dot Kids model with cute animal faces. You’ll also get a year’s worth of Amazon Kids+ with the latter device, giving you access to kid-friendly audiobooks, games and more.