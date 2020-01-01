Latest in Gear

Amazon adds low power mode to its Echo and Fire TV devices

A new 'energy dashboard' will also help monitor device power consumption.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
32m ago
During its Devices and Services event on Thursday, Amazon’s Dave Limp, SVP of Devices, recommitted the company’s commitment to The Climate Pledge and announced a pair of new energy saving features for its wall-powered Echo and Fire TV equipment.

First, all new Echos and Fire TVs will now offer a Low Power Mode, which drastically reduces the device’s electrical consumption when engaged. Additionally, those new Echos and Fire TVs will be constructed from 100 percent recycled aluminum and post-consumer recycled fabric. You’ll be able to spot them via the new “Climate Pledge Friendly” badge on the products Amazon page. Existing Echos and Fire TVs will be get their own low power modes in the coming weeks as Amazon rolls out an OTA update for them.

What’s more, the company is also releasing an energy dashboard to give users a high level view of how their Echo and Alexa-enabled devices are drawing power to help them better manage them. Alexa will also begin offering advice on how users can become more energy efficient, such as turning off lights and lowering the thermostat at bedtime.

Catch up on all of the news from Amazon's 2020 hardware event right here!

