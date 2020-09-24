Latest in Gear

Alexa will seem more human with breathing pauses and learning skills

Plus, some updates for families with kids.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
29m ago
Amazon Echo 2020
Amazon

In addition to a new orb-shaped Echo speaker and a slew of other news today, Amazon announced new Alexa capabilities that might make the assistant seem more human. Soon, you’ll be able to correct Alexa when it’s misunderstood you by saying “Alexa, that’s wrong” or “Alexa, stop.” When it realizes it made a mistake, the assistant will correct itself or ask a question to “fill gaps in her understanding.” Amazon calls this feature Teachable AI, and it could help make Alexa much smarter and more powerful over time.

In tandem with the teachable feature, Alexa is also going to sound more like a real person with pauses for breath when it’s saying a long passage of words. This could make it easier to listen to the assistant when it’s reading extensive answers to your questions.

Parents may also appreciate the new voice profiles for children feature that will let Alexa shift to the Kids Alexa experience when it recognizes the young ones. This experience includes kid-friendly responses, games, skills, book and music. Those who already use Amazon Kids+ will also see their children’s favorite premium skills and Audible books carry over on the experience. A preview of voice profiles will start rolling out in the coming months, Amazon said, and be available on all devices, not just the Echo Dot Kids Edition.

You can also ask Alexa to help with storytime. Amazon introduced a feature called Reading Sidekick that will have the Assistant take turns reading from supported books with a child and listen for how well they’re doing. It’ll offer encouragement and praise if your kid’s doing great, and provide support if they’re struggling.

Catch up on all of the news from Amazon's 2020 hardware event right here!

amazon2020, amazon, alexa, news, gear
