Alexa will seem more human with breathing pauses and learning skills

In addition to a new orb-shaped Echo speaker and a slew of other news today, Amazon announced new Alexa capabilities that might make the assistant seem more human. Soon, you’ll be able to correct Alexa when it’s misunderstood you by saying “Alexa, that’s wrong” or “Alexa, stop.” When it realizes it made a mistake, the assistant will correct itself or ask a question to “fill gaps in her understanding.” Amazon calls this feature Teachable AI, and it could help make Alexa much smarter and more powerful over time.

In tandem with the teachable feature, Alexa is also going to sound more like a real person with pauses for breath when it’s saying a long passage of words. This could make it easier to listen to the assistant when it’s reading extensive answers to your questions.