A growing list of everything Amazon is announcing today

The company says that it’s made out of 100 percent post-consumer recycled fabric and 100 percent recycled die-cast aluminum. According to Amazon, the new Echo Dot will have better sound quality, with a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker. The Echo Dot will be available for pre-order today for $49.99 while the Echo Dot with clock will cost $59.99.

Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6

As predicted, Amazon has also announced new WiFi 6 Eero routers.

Ring Car Alarm and Ring Car Cam

The Amazon-owned company is launching a new Car Alarm which plugs into your vehicle’s OBD port, letting it push alerts to your phone should your car detect intrusion. You can even hit a button on your phone to trigger a siren. Ring is also selling a dash camera. The Car Cam will let you monitor (and watch) for bumps and break-ins, with real-time alerts and footage. The Ring Car Alarm will cost $60, while the Car Cam and Car Connect (for Tesla vehicles) are both priced at $200.

Ring Always Home Cam

Amazon also announced a new Ring camera that can actually fly around your home to offer multiple points of view. Yes, it doubles as a security drone. It’ll be available to pre-order on October 8th for $250.

Amazon Echo Show 10

The new Echo Show 10 now has a “smart follow” camera similar to Facebook’s Portal. It can kind of follow your movements in the room, thanks to a new audio “beamforming” technology as well as computer vision. According to Amazon, “while you’re interacting with Alexa, the device uses these sound localization and computer vision models to triangulate in and turn the screen directly to face you. Alexa is not identifying a specific person, just a human shape.” Other features include Group Calling and a new feature called Amazon Chime. While Amazon already had Hulu on the Echo Show, but now it has added Netflix as well.

Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite

The all-new Fire TV Stick has an enhanced processor, HDR compatibility plus Dolby Atmos. It also comes with the Alexa remote. It’ll be out later this year for $39.99. The Fire TV Stick Lite on the other hand is $29.99. It has full-HD and HDR and comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Luna streaming service

Amazon has also launched a new gaming streaming service called Luna, and it comes with Twitch integration.

