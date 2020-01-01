A growing list of everything Amazon is announcing today

Every year, Amazon holds an event where it announces a litany of new devices at once. 2020 is no different, but instead of having it in their Seattle headquarters, the company is making its announcements to a small number of media invitees via video briefing that starts today at 1PM ET today. Not to worry however, because we’ll be there and we’ll be sure to update this post when it happens. Whether it be new Echos, new Ring devices or simply just more Alexa gear, expect a whole lot of Amazon news.
All-new Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Dot Clock
The new Echo has a whole new, spherical look. The Echo Dot and Echo Dot Clock will have a round shape as well. They will come in a new fabric finish too, with three different colors (Charcoal, Glacier White, Twilight Blue). It has many of the same smart hub features of the Echo Plus as well as compatibility with Amazon Sidewalk. It will cost $100, the same as last year’s Echo.
The company says that it’s made out of 100 percent post-consumer recycled fabric and 100 percent recycled die-cast aluminum. According to Amazon, the new Echo Dot will have better sound quality, with a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker. The Echo Dot will be available for pre-order today for $49.99 while the Echo Dot with clock will cost $59.99.
The Amazon-owned company is launching a new Car Alarm which plugs into your vehicle’s OBD port, letting it push alerts to your phone should your car detect intrusion. You can even hit a button on your phone to trigger a siren. Ring is also selling a dash camera. The Car Cam will let you monitor (and watch) for bumps and break-ins, with real-time alerts and footage. The Ring Car Alarm will cost $60, while the Car Cam and Car Connect (for Tesla vehicles) are both priced at $200.
Ring Always Home Cam
Amazon also announced a new Ring camera that can actually fly around your home to offer multiple points of view. Yes, it doubles as a security drone. It’ll be available to pre-order on October 8th for $250.
Amazon Echo Show 10
The new Echo Show 10 now has a “smart follow” camera similar to Facebook’s Portal. It can kind of follow your movements in the room, thanks to a new audio “beamforming” technology as well as computer vision. According to Amazon, “while you’re interacting with Alexa, the device uses these sound localization and computer vision models to triangulate in and turn the screen directly to face you. Alexa is not identifying a specific person, just a human shape.” Other features include Group Calling and a new feature called Amazon Chime. While Amazon already had Hulu on the Echo Show, but now it has added Netflix as well.
Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite
The all-new Fire TV Stick has an enhanced processor, HDR compatibility plus Dolby Atmos. It also comes with the Alexa remote. It’ll be out later this year for $39.99. The Fire TV Stick Lite on the other hand is $29.99. It has full-HD and HDR and comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.
Luna streaming service
Amazon has also launched a new gaming streaming service called Luna, and it comes with Twitch integration.
This post is being constantly updated during the event, so check back for more news.
Catch up on all of the news from Amazon's 2020 hardware event right here!
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments
71Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Popular on Engadget
A growing list of everything Amazon is announcing today