Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite offers HD streaming for $30

There's also an updated regular model and UI tweaks.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
32m ago
Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon

As expected, Amazon just announced a new low-cost streaming media player. When the Fire TV Stick Lite becomes available later this month, it will set you back a mere $30. For that price, you get a streaming device that supports Full HD playback with HDR and comes with a redesigned Alexa Voice Remote that skips on volume and power buttons.

Amazon is also refreshing the original Fire TV Stick, which was discontinued recently. According to Amazon, the $40 device features a quad-core processor that is 50 percent more powerful than the one in the company’s previous model. It also features support for HD streaming, HDR, Dolby Atmos (but no Dolby Vision) and support for dual-band 802.11ac WiFi. For that extra $10, you also get a remote that includes TV controls. Like the Fire TV Stick Lite, it will be available later this month.

Catch up on all of the news from Amazon's 2020 hardware event right here!

In this article: amazon, av, amazon2020, Fire TV Stick Lite, gadgets, Fire TV, gadgetry, news, gear
