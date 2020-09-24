Ring made a security drone that flies around inside your home

Ring knows that there are only so many places in your home that you want to permanently put a camera, and sometimes that isn’t enough. That’s why the company is building the Ring Always Home Cam, a small drone that can patrol from room to room and keep watch over your stuff. As well as offering an extra layer of security, you can use the device to check specific worries, like if you left a window open or the burners on.
Naturally, the Always Home Cam integrates with the wider Ring ecosystem, and will fly a patrol whenever its sensors are triggered in Away mode. You won’t be able to manually control the craft, but can watch it go about its business on a live feed via the Ring app. That way, you’ll have fair warning should somebody wander in to your apartment when you’re out at the grocery store.