Image credit: Amazon / Eero

Amazon's new Eero mesh routers support WiFi 6

The lineup includes two models: the $130 Eero 6 and $230 Eero Pro 6.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
25m ago
Eero Pro 6
Amazon / Eero

The company that helped pioneer and popularize mesh routers finally has a WiFi 6-compatible model in its lineup. At its fall hardware event, Amazon announced the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6. Both models support WiFi 6, the latest and fastest WiFi standard. A single Eero 6 will set you back $130, while a standalone Eero 6 Pro will cost $230.

If you’re not familiar with how mesh WiFi networks work, they employ a single main router and one or more additional nodes to ensure your entire home has strong, consistent coverage. Eero’s latest routers can connect to 75 devices simultaneously.

Eero has gone with a design that combines the look of its original routers with the cupcake-syle domed devices it released last year

Both models are available to pre-order today on Amazon, with retail availability scheduled for later in the year.

Developing...

Catch up on all of the news from Amazon's 2020 hardware event right here!

A growing list of everything Amazon is announcing today

Samsung's newest watches can now take ECG readings in the US

NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3090 pre-orders before they even begin

'Among Us' developers cancel sequel plans, focus on their new/old smash hit

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaks ahead of tomorrow's hardware event

