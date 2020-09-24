Amazon's new Eero mesh routers support WiFi 6

The company that helped pioneer and popularize mesh routers finally has a WiFi 6-compatible model in its lineup. At its fall hardware event, Amazon announced the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6. Both models support WiFi 6, the latest and fastest WiFi standard. A single Eero 6 will set you back $130, while a standalone Eero 6 Pro will cost $230.

If you’re not familiar with how mesh WiFi networks work, they employ a single main router and one or more additional nodes to ensure your entire home has strong, consistent coverage. Eero’s latest routers can connect to 75 devices simultaneously.