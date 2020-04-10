Ring adds 'panic' buttons to its home security alarm

Ring’s first home security alarm did its job, but wasn’t exactly the prettiest piece of hardware you’ll find on the shelf. Now, almost two years later, the company is back with a second-generation Ring Alarm that’s a lot smaller and sleeker than its predecessor. The big change, aside from the look, is that the keypad now has “panic” buttons that’ll call Medical, Fire or Police services if you so desire.

For $200 you get a five-piece kit, including a Base Station, Keypad, a single contact sensor and motion detector, as well as a range extender. And should your square-footage be much larger, you can go up to $330 for a 14-piece set that includes two keypads, eight contact sensors and two motion detectors.