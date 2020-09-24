Amazon's Echo Show 10 has a new design and more privacy tools

The Echo Show 10 uses audio beamforming technology and computer vision to figure out where you are in the room and rotate the screen towards you. That data is all processed on the device itself rather than on Amazon’s servers.

You can turn off that smart motion feature using Alexa, and the Echo Show 10 has several other privacy options. There’s a camera shutter this time around. You can whether or not to save voice recordings linked to your Amazon account, or ask Alexa to wipe them all.

As you might expect given the name, Echo Show 10 has a 10-inch screen. At long last, you’ll be able to watch Netflix on an Amazon smart display when this the device arrives later this year. You can browse, search and play titles from Netflix’s library using your voice.

Like many of the other wall-powered devices the company revealed today, the latest version of the smart display will support low-power mode as part of Amazon’s sustainability efforts.