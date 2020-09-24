Amazon's Echo Show 10 has a new design and more privacy tools

For the fourth year running, Amazon has a new smart display. The $250 Echo Show 10 has a rotating base that can turn the screen silently to face you whereever you are in a room. Amazon suggests that could be useful for hands-free video calls as you’re moving around.
The device will support Zoom calls, Skype and Amazon Chime, while Amazon is adding a group calling feature with up to eight people in a video chat. During video calls, the 13 MP camera can automatically pan and zoom to keep you centered in the frame.