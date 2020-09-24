Latest in Gear

Amazon's Echo Show 10 has a new design and more privacy tools

At long last, you can watch Netflix on an Amazon smart display.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
19m ago
Amazon Echo Show 10
Amazon

For the fourth year running, Amazon has a new smart display. The $250 Echo Show 10 has a rotating base that can turn the screen silently to face you whereever you are in a room. Amazon suggests that could be useful for hands-free video calls as you’re moving around.

The device will support Zoom calls, Skype and Amazon Chime, while Amazon is adding a group calling feature with up to eight people in a video chat. During video calls, the 13 MP camera can automatically pan and zoom to keep you centered in the frame.

The Echo Show 10 uses audio beamforming technology and computer vision to figure out where you are in the room and rotate the screen towards you. That data is all processed on the device itself rather than on Amazon’s servers.

You can turn off that smart motion feature using Alexa, and the Echo Show 10 has several other privacy options. There’s a camera shutter this time around. You can whether or not to save voice recordings linked to your Amazon account, or ask Alexa to wipe them all.

As you might expect given the name, Echo Show 10 has a 10-inch screen. At long last, you’ll be able to watch Netflix on an Amazon smart display when this the device arrives later this year. You can browse, search and play titles from Netflix’s library using your voice.

Like many of the other wall-powered devices the company revealed today, the latest version of the smart display will support low-power mode as part of Amazon’s sustainability efforts.

Catch up on all of the news from Amazon's 2020 hardware event right here!

